AFC CHAIRMAN BLASTS JAGDEO FOR HIS ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN THE MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE

AFC Chairman David Patterson Accuses Vice President of Interfering in Police Affairs

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman and general election candidate David Patterson has sharply criticized Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, accusing him of interfering in the management and operations of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Speaking at a party press conference on Wednesday, Patterson said the Vice President’s recent public assurances of promotions for over 800 unpromoted officers – and promises to address grievances from others – was “most unwholesome” and a direct breach of established procedures.

“The interference in the management and operations of the Guyana Police Force by the hands of VP Jagdeo has become most unwholesome recently,” Patterson stated. “He now asserts that some 800 of those who were not promoted will be, and those still aggrieved, they too shall receive promotion.”

Accusations of Political Control Over the Police

Patterson argued that among all branches of government, the police are “most prone to executive control,” and claimed the PPP’s approach, through the Vice President, is aimed at securing complete political control over the police.

“Guyana policing recently is being set back into a state of political partisanship, with a purpose to subjugate rather than serve the population. Professionalism has been completely abandoned for partisanship,” he said.

The AFC chairman reminded that under Guyana’s Constitution, the Police Service Commission is responsible for promoting senior officers, while the Police Act gives authority for promotions of lower ranks to the Commissioner of Police – not the Vice President.

Citing U.S. Corruption Concerns

Patterson also referenced the U.S. State Department’s human rights and governance report, which has cited the Guyana Police Force in recent years for allegations of corruption, money laundering, and mismanagement under the current administration.

He said Jagdeo’s actions amounted to electioneering, warning that such interference undermines public trust in law enforcement.

“Such behaviors by Jagdeo are tantamount to electioneering,” Patterson declared.

The Vice President has not publicly responded to Patterson’s latest claims.

