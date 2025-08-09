Saturday, August 9, 2025
HomeELECTIONS 2025AFC CHAIRMAN BLASTS JAGDEO FOR HIS ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN THE MANAGEMENT AND...
ELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

AFC CHAIRMAN BLASTS JAGDEO FOR HIS ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN THE MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
226

AFC Chairman David Patterson Accuses Vice President of Interfering in Police Affairs

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman and general election candidate David Patterson has sharply criticized Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, accusing him of interfering in the management and operations of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Speaking at a party press conference on Wednesday, Patterson said the Vice President’s recent public assurances of promotions for over 800 unpromoted officers – and promises to address grievances from others – was “most unwholesome” and a direct breach of established procedures.

“The interference in the management and operations of the Guyana Police Force by the hands of VP Jagdeo has become most unwholesome recently,” Patterson stated. “He now asserts that some 800 of those who were not promoted will be, and those still aggrieved, they too shall receive promotion.”

Accusations of Political Control Over the Police

Patterson argued that among all branches of government, the police are “most prone to executive control,” and claimed the PPP’s approach, through the Vice President, is aimed at securing complete political control over the police.

“Guyana policing recently is being set back into a state of political partisanship, with a purpose to subjugate rather than serve the population. Professionalism has been completely abandoned for partisanship,” he said.

The AFC chairman reminded that under Guyana’s Constitution, the Police Service Commission is responsible for promoting senior officers, while the Police Act gives authority for promotions of lower ranks to the Commissioner of Police – not the Vice President.

Citing U.S. Corruption Concerns

Patterson also referenced the U.S. State Department’s human rights and governance report, which has cited the Guyana Police Force in recent years for allegations of corruption, money laundering, and mismanagement under the current administration.

He said Jagdeo’s actions amounted to electioneering, warning that such interference undermines public trust in law enforcement.

“Such behaviors by Jagdeo are tantamount to electioneering,” Patterson declared.

The Vice President has not publicly responded to Patterson’s latest claims.

Previous article
CELLPHONES MUST BE DISALLOWED IN VOTING BOOTHS, NORTON WARNS AGAINST ATTEMPTS TO UNDERMINE ELECTORAL PROCESS
Next article
UG MOVES TO CORRECT BILLING GLITCH AS GUYANESE STUDENTS PREPARE FOR FREE TUITION IN 2025
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BILLIONS MORE FOR GUYSUCO? PPP/C DEFENDS SUGAR SPENDING AMID FALLING PRODUCTION...

WIN PARTY PROMISES TO REVIVE GUYANA’S STRUGGLING SUGAR INDUSTRY