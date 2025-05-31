CANADIAN INVESTIGATOR: LOCAL POLICE WENT ‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’ IN ADRIANA YOUNGE CASE

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — After a week-long investigation and the review of over 400 pages of case documents, a Canadian expert hired by the Government of Guyana has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play in the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

But the case continues to stir public emotion and calls for deeper scrutiny.Leonard McCoshen, a retired investigator with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was brought in to conduct an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s mysterious death.

His conclusion: local police handled the investigation with “exceptional care and thoroughness.”It is very apparent to me that members who investigated this incident took the utmost time and considerable effort to speak to any and all persons that had any information to provide relative to the incident,” McCoshen stated in his final report submitted to government officials this week.

McCoshen also highlighted the professionalism with which police documented the movement of Adriana’s body after it was recovered from the Double Day Hotel’s swimming pool in Tuschen on April 24, the same pool that had reportedly been searched the day before.

“The attention to detail in this case is something I have not seen before,” he wrote.Despite McCoshen’s findings, the case has left a mark on the national consciousness, as many questions remain unanswered.

Adriana Younge’s death captured national attention not only for its heartbreaking nature but also because of the troubling sequence of events that followed.The 11-year-old’s body was discovered under mysterious circumstances, prompting outrage and sorrow in the community.

The fact that the hotel pool had allegedly been searched the day prior, yet her body was found there a day later, fueled speculation and concern among family members and the wider public.

Adding another layer of complexity, a second autopsy conducted in the United States by Dr. Carol Terry, Chief Medical Examiner of Gwinnett County, Georgia, raised eyebrows. Dr. Terry’s statement, that “a thorough investigation is needed in the case”, has left many questioning whether all avenues were truly exhausted.

The government’s decision to bring in an independent international investigator was seen by some as a step toward transparency. Yet, for Adriana’s grieving family and a still-skeptical public, the emotional weight of her death lingers.

Advocacy groups and concerned citizens continue to demand accountability, even as official channels move toward closure.For now, the official word is that there was no foul play.

But the story of Adriana Younge, a bright young girl whose life ended too soon, remains etched in the national memory, with many still seeking answers to the lingering “what ifs” that surround her final hours.

