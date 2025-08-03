‘ONE YEAR, $397M, AND STILL NO AIRSTRIP’ — FERNANDES SLAMS GOVERNMENT FOR FAILED PARUIMA PROJECT

Standing on the still-closed Paruima airstrip in Region 7, APNU Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes did not mince words: “This is a prime example of corruption and incompetence.” Her criticism comes just one year after the government commissioned the airstrip at a cost of $397 million, only for it to be flagged almost immediately for serious defects and shut down for repairs.

Fernandes told a gathering of residents that millions are now being poured back into the project—money that, she argued, could have gone to critical services like roads, education, and food relief. “The current funds being wasted to rectify what should have been rehabilitative measures could go to other projects for the community,” she said. Her comments sparked vocal support from the hundreds gathered, many of whom are grappling with high costs of living and limited access to services.

The airstrip, constructed by International Import and Supplies, was supposed to improve air access to the remote village. But soon after its July 2024 commissioning, operators reported runway defects. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill later confirmed that the airstrip had to be closed and that the contractor was required to return for repairs.

Despite assurances that the issues would be resolved “in a few months,” the airstrip remains unusable. As a result, residents must rely on Kamarang’s airstrip, driving up transportation and shipping costs.

At this year’s National Toshaos Council Conference, Edghill acknowledged that excess water absorption had undermined the structure. He said the repairs would include reinforcement with crushed stone. But Fernandes argues that the government’s poor planning and lack of oversight are to blame—not technical mishaps. “The government has failed to deliver basic infrastructure to the hinterland while promoting grand announcements elsewhere,” she said.

Promising a more transparent and people-first approach under an APNU-led government, Fernandes framed the Paruima case as symbolic of larger systemic issues in public sector management. For residents in Region 7, it’s not just about an airstrip—it’s about being left behind.

