Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews‘ONE YEAR, $397M, AND STILL NO AIRSTRIP’ — FERNANDES SLAMS GOVERNMENT FOR...
News

‘ONE YEAR, $397M, AND STILL NO AIRSTRIP’ — FERNANDES SLAMS GOVERNMENT FOR FAILED PARUIMA PROJECT

By HGPTV
0
160

Standing on the still-closed Paruima airstrip in Region 7, APNU Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes did not mince words: “This is a prime example of corruption and incompetence.” Her criticism comes just one year after the government commissioned the airstrip at a cost of $397 million, only for it to be flagged almost immediately for serious defects and shut down for repairs.

Fernandes told a gathering of residents that millions are now being poured back into the project—money that, she argued, could have gone to critical services like roads, education, and food relief. “The current funds being wasted to rectify what should have been rehabilitative measures could go to other projects for the community,” she said. Her comments sparked vocal support from the hundreds gathered, many of whom are grappling with high costs of living and limited access to services.

The airstrip, constructed by International Import and Supplies, was supposed to improve air access to the remote village. But soon after its July 2024 commissioning, operators reported runway defects. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill later confirmed that the airstrip had to be closed and that the contractor was required to return for repairs.

Despite assurances that the issues would be resolved “in a few months,” the airstrip remains unusable. As a result, residents must rely on Kamarang’s airstrip, driving up transportation and shipping costs.

At this year’s National Toshaos Council Conference, Edghill acknowledged that excess water absorption had undermined the structure. He said the repairs would include reinforcement with crushed stone. But Fernandes argues that the government’s poor planning and lack of oversight are to blame—not technical mishaps. “The government has failed to deliver basic infrastructure to the hinterland while promoting grand announcements elsewhere,” she said.

Promising a more transparent and people-first approach under an APNU-led government, Fernandes framed the Paruima case as symbolic of larger systemic issues in public sector management. For residents in Region 7, it’s not just about an airstrip—it’s about being left behind.

Previous article
NORTON BACKTRACKS ON PART-TIME JOBS, NOW MAKES PROMISES TO WORKERS
Next article
CAMPBELL SAYS OIL WEALTH MISMANAGED BY GOV’T, COST OF LIVING SOARS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Police arrest Honduran ex-leader on drugs charges

70YR OLD ELECTRICIAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES, DISPUTED PROPERTY MAY BE AT...