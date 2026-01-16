PLAYGROUND AT PROVIDENCE PHASE THREE TRANSFERRED FOR PRIVATE USE

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Yet another controversial land transaction has been raised by the Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, who is calling for clarity and accountability over what he alleges is the diversion of state land originally earmarked for public use.

Mohamed has drawn attention to Providence Phase Three, where he claims a designated playground has been transformed into a commercial showroom and parking facility. According to the WIN leader, the development raises serious questions about how public lands intended for community benefit are being repurposed.

He argues that the situation directly contradicts repeated public assurances by President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who have both emphasised the importance of recreational spaces and playgrounds in housing schemes. Mohamed contends that despite these commitments, lands set aside for public use continue to be transferred to private interests.

The WIN leader further alleges that a former Minister of Housing was aware of the Providence Phase Three transaction but failed to intervene. He claims that similar practices date back to periods when senior officials, now serving in government, had direct oversight responsibilities.

According to Mohamed, communities are repeatedly losing access to essential shared spaces, while politically connected entities appear to benefit from the conversion of public lands into private commercial ventures.

He has also linked the Providence Phase Three issue to a prior disclosure on December 16, 2025, regarding Peter’s Hall. In that case, Mohamed alleged that lands reserved for public facilities — including a police outpost, playground, daycare centre, and health centre — were later sold for private apartment development.

Mohamed is now urging full transparency and accountability in the allocation of state lands. He insists that citizens deserve clear explanations and enforceable safeguards to ensure that areas designated for community use are protected and preserved for their intended purpose.

Like this: Like Loading...