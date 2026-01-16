Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeNewsPLAYGROUND AT PROVIDENCE PHASE THREE TRANSFERRED FOR PRIVATE USE
NewsPolitics

PLAYGROUND AT PROVIDENCE PHASE THREE TRANSFERRED FOR PRIVATE USE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
120

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Yet another controversial land transaction has been raised by the Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, who is calling for clarity and accountability over what he alleges is the diversion of state land originally earmarked for public use.

Mohamed has drawn attention to Providence Phase Three, where he claims a designated playground has been transformed into a commercial showroom and parking facility. According to the WIN leader, the development raises serious questions about how public lands intended for community benefit are being repurposed.

He argues that the situation directly contradicts repeated public assurances by President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who have both emphasised the importance of recreational spaces and playgrounds in housing schemes. Mohamed contends that despite these commitments, lands set aside for public use continue to be transferred to private interests.

The WIN leader further alleges that a former Minister of Housing was aware of the Providence Phase Three transaction but failed to intervene. He claims that similar practices date back to periods when senior officials, now serving in government, had direct oversight responsibilities.

According to Mohamed, communities are repeatedly losing access to essential shared spaces, while politically connected entities appear to benefit from the conversion of public lands into private commercial ventures.

He has also linked the Providence Phase Three issue to a prior disclosure on December 16, 2025, regarding Peter’s Hall. In that case, Mohamed alleged that lands reserved for public facilities — including a police outpost, playground, daycare centre, and health centre — were later sold for private apartment development.

Mohamed is now urging full transparency and accountability in the allocation of state lands. He insists that citizens deserve clear explanations and enforceable safeguards to ensure that areas designated for community use are protected and preserved for their intended purpose.

Previous article
PRESIDENTIAL INSPECTIONS PURELY PR – PATTERSON
Next article
CALLS CONTINUE TO MOUNT FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GOVERNMENT AND GPSU BEGIN NEGOTIATIONS

SARU OFFICIALS EXPLAIN THE ROLE OF SARA