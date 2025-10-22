TWO ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF 24-YEAR-OLD FAYNEL BREWSTER, XR MOTORBIKE, LIVE AMMUNITION FOUND

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police have arrested 27-year-old Shaquile Wilburg and 28-year-old Akande Ross in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Faynel Brewster, which occurred Sunday night at her West Ruimveldt home.

The suspects were captured at a house in East La Penitence, where lawmen also detained a 25-year-old woman, believed to be the girlfriend of one of the suspects. Police additionally recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and 50 live 9mm rounds.

According to investigators, the arrests came after footage from the Government’s Smart City surveillance cameras helped identify the suspects.

Family members told Nightly News that Brewster was inside her yard when her brother — a 31-year-old businessman — was attacked by two armed men who attempted to rob him of his black XR motorcycle and gold chains.

During the struggle, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking Brewster, who was standing nearby. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The suspects fled without stealing any valuables.

Police have since revealed that both suspects are known to law enforcement.

In 2018 , Wilburg was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery involving $3.3 million stolen from a businessman near the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) on Brickdam.

Wilburg and Ross are currently being processed for court as investigators continue to build their case.

