Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeArticlesC.N. SHARMA BACKS IRFAAN ALI FOR SECOND TERM — FORMER PPP/C CRITIC...
ArticlesBREAKING NEWS!!ELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

C.N. SHARMA BACKS IRFAAN ALI FOR SECOND TERM — FORMER PPP/C CRITIC NOW SINGS PRAISES

By HGPTV
0
179

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a political twist few could not have predicted a decade ago, outspoken activist and former talk show firebrand C.N. Sharma has formally endorsed President Irfaan Ali and the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for a second term in office.

Sharma, once one of the PPP/C’s most relentless public critics, made the announcement alongside his wife Savitree Sharma. The couple expressed strong support for the government’s leadership and direction during a recent statement to the media, signalling a full-circle shift from his days as a fierce opposition voice.

“I see change within the party,” Sharma said. “Irfaan Ali shows he cares for all the Guyanese people of all races, equally. Well done, Irfaan!”Sharma, founder and leader of the Justice for All Party (JFAP), rose to national prominence through his popular television programme Voice of the People, where he consistently challenged the policies and performance of past PPP/C administrations.

His show became a platform for grassroots frustrations and gained a reputation for its unfiltered critiques of government officials, corruption, and inequality. But after stepping back from active political life and television broadcasting in recent years, Sharma says his perspective has evolved.

“I have a genuine concern for the voiceless people of Guyana, and I see we have a president who cares about the people,” he said. “Guyana is progressing with a bright future for all the people of this country.”

The Sharmas’ political party, the JFAP, which had been part of the APNU Coalition government, broke ranks following the contentious March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

JFAP publicly accepted the results of the national recount, declared that the PPP/C had won fairly, and called for Irfaan Ali’s swearing-in without further delay. “I was once a loud voice against the government, I have no apologies for keeping them in line,” Sharma said.

“But unity and support is necessary for progress to continue for the good of all Guyanese.” The endorsement adds a notable figure to the PPP/C’s growing list of public supporters as the party gears up for the 2025 elections.

It also highlights the changing political landscape, where long-standing rivalries may be giving way to unexpected alliances, especially as economic growth, national unity, and governance become central themes of the upcoming campaign.

Previous article
WIN PARTY DRUMS UP HYPE, BUT MANIFESTO STILL MISSING IN ACTION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man found dead in North West District

Taxi “missing” from “road parapet” after driver parks vehicle there overnight