GECOM STAFF IN CUSTODY AFTER BEING FOUND WITH PORTION OF STOLEN $5M

Georgetown, September 23, 2025 – An Assistant Accounts Clerk attached to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is in police custody after investigators allegedly discovered a portion of stolen funds in their possession. The money is linked to the reported theft of $5 million from GECOM’s High Street headquarters.

A source close to the probe informed Nightly News that the employee was detained earlier this week and is currently assisting detectives with the investigation. The source explained that while only a “small fraction” of the missing cash has been recovered so far, the discovery has intensified the probe into what authorities are describing as a case of simple larceny.

The alleged theft reportedly occurred between September 15 and 16, 2025. According to the source, several other GECOM staff members have also been taken into custody for questioning as investigators attempt to determine how the money went missing.

As of Tuesday evening, no official statement has been released by GECOM addressing the matter.

Police investigations are continuing.

Like this: Like Loading...