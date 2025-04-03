LABOUR MINISTRY PUSHES AI AND DIGITAL SOLUTIONS TO TACKLE RISING WORKPLACE FATALITIES

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

With workplace fatalities rising, the Ministry of Labour has officially launched Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Month 2025 under the theme: “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.”

The launch is critical, as recent incidents across multiple sectors have highlighted the urgent need for stronger safety measures, modern monitoring tools, and greater employer accountability.

This year’s theme focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve workplace safety, identify real-time hazards, and enforce compliance more efficiently.

“We must move from reaction to prevention, and technology is the bridge that will get us there,” said a senior official from the Ministry during the launch ceremony.

Throughout April, the Ministry will roll out nationwide initiatives, including training workshops, workplace inspections, educational campaigns, and public engagements to promote a safety culture in both the public and private sectors.

Like this: Like Loading...