BIOMETRIC TO BOOST CREDIBILITY, MEDIA INDEPENDENCE,DEPOLITICIZING GECOM AMONG RECOMMENDATIONS IN COMMONWEALTHELECTION OBSERVER REPORT

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) has commended the peaceful conduct of Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections. It strongly encourages continued electoral reforms, including the introduction of biometric systems to strengthen credibility and public trust.

The Observer Group was deployed in Guyana from August 23 to September 7, 2025, and observed polling day activities on September 1 across seven administrative regions. During its mission, the team engaged with political parties, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), security forces, civil society organisations, the media, and international partners.

In its report, the Commonwealth noted that the elections were held against a complex national backdrop marked by rapid economic growth driven by offshore oil discoveries, heightened political competition, and lingering mistrust stemming from the 2020 electoral process. Observers noted that debates over oil revenue management, governance reforms, and equitable wealth distribution significantly raised the political stakes. Guyana’s long-standing territorial controversy with Venezuela over the Essequibo region was also identified as a key contextual factor.

Despite a pre-election environment characterised by political polarisation and concerns over electoral credibility, the Observer Group found that fundamental rights to assemble, campaign, and express political views were largely respected. The Ethnic Relations Commission’s Code of Conduct, designed to curb hate speech and ethnic tension, was welcomed. However, the Group noted that not all political parties endorsed the initiative due to concerns over enforcement mechanisms.

The Commonwealth praised the calm and orderly atmosphere in which the elections were conducted, citing adequate security arrangements and general adherence to electoral procedures. Calls for peace and national unity by President Irfaan Ali, GECOM, and political leaders across the spectrum were credited with contributing to a stable electoral environment.

While describing Guyana’s constitutional and legal framework as fundamentally sound, the Observer Group identified persistent challenges that warrant attention. These include the politicisation of GECOM, outdated campaign finance laws, uneven voter registration, and delays within the judicial system. The Group also underscored ongoing debates surrounding the introduction of biometric voter identification systems, noting that such measures—if properly implemented—could enhance transparency, reduce disputes, and boost public confidence. However, the observers cautioned that any biometric system must be inclusive, firmly grounded in law, and supported by broad political consensus.

The report welcomed recent legislative reforms, including amendments to the Representation of the People Act and the National Registration Act, and commended GECOM for improvements in election-day management. Polling staff were described as professional and well-prepared, and the voting, counting, and tabulation processes were peaceful and largely transparent. Significant progress was also noted in decentralised counting and the simultaneous electronic posting of polling station results.

Nonetheless, the Commonwealth called for further reforms, including improved accessibility for people with disabilities, enhanced training for polling staff, stronger safeguards for media independence, stricter regulation of campaign financing, and more robust measures to counter misinformation, particularly online.

Overall, the Observer Group concluded that Guyana’s 2025 elections reflect a maturing democratic process, but emphasised that continued reforms—especially in biometrics, transparency, and institutional independence—remain critical to ensuring that future elections are entirely credible, inclusive, and trusted by the electorate.

