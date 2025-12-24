Thursday, December 25, 2025
AK 47, PISTOLS AND AMMUNITION SEIZED IN SHERIFF STREET BUST, 18M IN MERCURY FOUND AT CRABWOOD CREEK

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Law enforcement authorities say two major weekend operations conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) have resulted in the seizure of high-powered firearms, ammunition, and a large quantity of a tightly regulated and dangerous substance, underscoring continued efforts to disrupt organised crime and illegal trafficking.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CANU reported that officers conducted an intelligence-led operation on Sunday in the vicinity of Sheriff Street, Georgetown. During the operation, a suspect was intercepted and searched, leading to the discovery of an AK-47 assault rifle along with a magazine containing nineteen rounds of 7.62×39 ammunition.

Officers also recovered a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm live rounds, as well as a Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine but no ammunition. The suspect was arrested and taken to CANU headquarters for further questioning.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the individual is licensed to possess only the Glock 17 pistol. The AK-47 rifle, the Taurus pistol, and associated ammunition were deemed illegal and were handed over to the Guyana Police Force as investigations continue.

Speaking with HGPTV Nightly News, Head of CANU James Singh said the agency has removed more than twenty illegal firearms from circulation so far in 2025. He explained that all weapons seized by CANU are transferred to the police for further investigation and potential prosecution.

In a separate operation on Sunday, December 21, 2025, CANU officers, acting on intelligence, intercepted a motor vehicle in the vicinity of Crabwood Creek, Berbice. A search of the vehicle uncovered several parcels of mercury, a highly toxic and strictly regulated substance commonly associated with illegal mining.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the seized material. Authorities estimate the street value of the mercury at approximately $80 million Guyana dollars.

CANU confirmed that the mercury was handed over to the Ministry of Natural Resources for specialised handling and safe disposal, in keeping with environmental and public safety protocols. The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Officials say the seizures highlight ongoing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal flow of firearms, hazardous materials, and other contraband that pose serious threats to public safety and national security.

