Thursday, December 25, 2025
ENMORE / FOULS CATTLE FARMERS COMPLAIN BITTERLY OVER CATTLE RUSTLING IN THE AREA.

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and other key stakeholders, has pledged decisive action to address the growing problem of cattle rustling affecting farmers in the Enmore–Foulis area on the East Coast of Demerara.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and affected cattle farmers, following a surge in reported incidents of cattle theft and illegal slaughtering that has left farmers frustrated and financially strained.

Minister Mustapha said authorities have advised farmers to formally organise themselves into a cattle farmers’ group, a move he noted would strengthen coordination and improve communication with law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

He announced that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will work alongside farmers to provide temporary relief, including facilitating access to a designated grazing area behind the industrial zone while longer-term solutions are developed.

The minister acknowledged that the ongoing cattle rustling has significantly reduced livestock numbers and dampened farmers’ morale, particularly during the peak period when many rely on cattle sales for income.

According to Mustapha, the response will involve a coordinated effort among the Guyana Police Force, GLDA, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and other relevant authorities to tackle illegal slaughtering and theft.

He assured farmers that practical, effective interventions will be implemented, stressing that improved coordination and more vigorous on-the-ground enforcement are critical to curbing criminal activity.

Farmers in the area welcomed the engagement and expressed hope that the promised measures would bring much-needed relief and restore confidence in their livelihoods.

