‘BIGGEST BUDGET, NO RELIEF’, ‘OIL WEALTH, NO OVERSIGHT’-ARGUES OPPOSITION LEADER

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed delivered a blistering critique of the government’s $1.558 trillion 2026 Budget in the National Assembly, dismissing the record-breaking figure as a “meaningless arithmetic exercise” that fails to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for the average Guyanese citizen.

Marking his first major budget presentation since being sworn in as Opposition Leader, Mohamed argued that the 2026 fiscal plan prioritizes “expensive incompetence” over the urgent needs of the nation’s workforce and vulnerable populations.

“Oil Wealth, No Oversight”

A central theme of Mohamed’s address was the management of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF). He accused the administration of “putting cat to watch milk” by concentrating power over billions of dollars within the executive branch without genuine independent supervision.

The Opposition’s Demands for Accountability:

Forensic Audits: Mohamed called for immediate forensic audits of major infrastructural projects and oil-related spending.

Independent Supervision: He argued that parliamentary approval—dominated by a government majority—does not constitute true oversight.

NRF Reform: He warned that the current system allows for "lavish spending like there is no tomorrow" without protecting the heritage of future generations.

“Real oversight requires more than just a nod in this House,” Mohamed declared. “Growth that is felt only in boardrooms is not growth; it is arithmetic. We are seeing impressive numbers, but the money in a mother’s hand buys less today than it did last month.”

“Third-Class Wages” for First-Class Service

Turning to the public sector, the Opposition Leader claimed that approximately 70,000 workers have been “abandoned” by the 2026 budget. He criticized the government for demanding high-level performance from nurses, teachers, and police officers while continuing to pay what he termed “third-class wages.”

Mohamed noted that despite the influx of oil revenue, the budget does not provide a substantial, tiered salary increase to match the 12% inflation reported by independent analysts.

Critique of “Expensive Incompetence”

The Leader of the Opposition lambasted the quality of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects. He cited numerous examples of new roads and public buildings that have required repairs “mere months after completion.”

Infrastructure vs. Reform: He argued that spending money on buildings without reforming the systems within them (healthcare and education) is a waste of national resources.

People Last: He pointedly rejected the government's "Putting People First" slogan, stating that the fiscal plan effectively puts "people last" behind the interests of large-scale contractors and political cronies.

Conclusion: No Support for the Budget

In a definitive closing statement, Azruddin Mohamed announced that the Opposition would not support the 2026 Budget. He characterized the document as a missed opportunity to transform the lives of the poor and a dangerous step toward unmonitored executive spending.

