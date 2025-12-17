GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY DEMANDS ACTION, NOT QUIET, WALTON-DESIR WARNS

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – As geopolitical tensions continue to simmer across the region, Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, is warning that Guyana is dangerously unprepared, accusing the Government of maintaining an unsettling silence at a time when clear leadership and planning are urgently needed.

In a Facebook Live broadcast on December 16, Walton-Desir said the absence of public communication is leaving Guyanese anxious and exposed, stressing that responsible governance demands foresight, transparency, and early coordination — not quietness — when regional conditions are shifting.

She pushed back against any suggestion that preparedness equates to fear-mongering, arguing instead that planning is a basic function of government. Pointing to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago, Walton-Desir noted that corporate leaders there have reportedly been advised to prepare for all eventualities, while Guyanese citizens have received no comparable guidance.

According to Walton-Desir, the lack of official engagement is particularly troubling given that key areas such as food supply, fuel, logistics, and imports are driven largely by the private sector. Without structured coordination between government, businesses, and communities, she warned, resilience becomes fragile.

She also questioned why Parliament has not been convened and why critical committees responsible for foreign relations and national security have remained inactive. In the absence of formal leadership, Walton-Desir said, national discussion has been pushed onto social media, creating fertile ground for rumours and misinformation rather than calm, authoritative direction.

“Calm comes from clarity, not silence,” she said, warning that while Guyana may be small and unable to match the military strength of larger nations, it must never allow itself to be out-planned.

Walton-Desir called on the President, Prime Minister, and national security officials to address the nation directly and consistently, urging them to help families, businesses, and institutions prepare for potential disruptions.

She cautioned that failure to act now risks leaving Guyana reactive rather than ready, at a moment when preparedness could make the difference between stability and crisis.

