Friday, July 4, 2025
AZRUDDIN MOHAMED ACCUSES POLITICIANS OF CORRUPTION IN POWERFUL VIDEO STATEMENT

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed is turning up the heat on the political establishment, accusing local politicians of corruption and neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens in a strongly worded video statement released early Friday morning.

“A nation as rich in natural resources as ours should have citizens who are equally prosperous, but that is impossible while we have corrupt politicians who care only about themselves,” Mohamed said in the prerecorded message, which was posted on the Team Mohamed’s Facebook page.

The timing of the video comes amid ongoing debate about the government’s hiring of a U.S. lobbying firm — a move Mohamed believes is being used to tarnish his reputation using taxpayers’ money. In the caption accompanying the video, his team claimed that the government is using public funds to “smear Mohamed.”

However, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo have both dismissed that suggestion. Jagdeo, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, explained that the lobbying firm was contracted to brief U.S. officials on external threats facing Guyana, including rising tensions with Venezuela. He emphasized that the firm was not instructed to target Mohamed.

In his message, Mohamed defended his character and his vision for the country.

“I am not a danger to Guyana,” he said, making it clear that his focus remains on building a better future for all Guyanese.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and sparking fresh debate about leadership, transparency, and the direction in which the country is heading. As Guyana prepares for its next general election, Mohamed’s words are likely to resonate with citizens frustrated by inequality and eager for change.

