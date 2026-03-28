Sunday, March 29, 2026
HomeCrimeAIRPORT GOLD BUST— OVER 15 OUNCES FOUND IN CARRY-ON LUGGAGE, COUPLE IN...
CrimeNews

AIRPORT GOLD BUST— OVER 15 OUNCES FOUND IN CARRY-ON LUGGAGE, COUPLE IN POLICE CUSTODY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
336

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

TIMEHRI, GUYANA — A routine security screening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Thursday morning, March 26, 2026, has sparked a major multi-agency investigation into suspected gold smuggling. Two Guyanese-Canadian nationals are currently in custody after customs authorities intercepted more than 15 ounces of raw gold hidden in their carry-on luggage just moments before they were set to board a flight to Toronto.

The discovery has triggered the immediate involvement of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), signaling that authorities are treating the find as a serious financial crime.

Interception at 07:20 hrs

The high-stakes discovery occurred during the early morning rush at the international departure terminal.

  • The Suspects: A 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both holding dual Guyanese and Canadian citizenship, were undergoing standard baggage checks.
  • The Find: During the X-ray and physical screening of their carry-on bags, customs officers flagged a heavy, metallic substance that did not match standard travel items.
  • The Weight: In the presence of the couple, the suspected raw gold was weighed, totaling 15.521 ounces. It was immediately seized and secured as evidence.

SOCU Takes the Lead

Because raw gold falls under strict export regulations in Guyana, the case was promptly handed over to SOCU.

  • Mandate: Established in 2014 following recommendations from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), SOCU is the primary arm for investigating money laundering and the illegal movement of precious metals.
  • Legal Teeth: Under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act, the unit has the power to trace and seize assets believed to be part of illicit financial flows.
  • Financial Intelligence: SOCU is reportedly working alongside the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to determine the origin of the gold and whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger smuggling ring.

The CJIA Gold Interception

FeatureDetails
Date/TimeThursday, March 26, 2026
LocationCheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)
Quantity15.521 Ounces of Raw Gold
DestinationToronto, Canada
Investigating BodySpecial Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)
StatusCouple in custody; Investigations ongoing

Strict Export Laws in Focus

Guyana maintains rigorous laws regarding the declaration of gold, requiring all raw gold to be sold to the Guyana Gold Board or exported with a valid license and the payment of relevant royalties. Attempting to bypass these channels at the airport can lead to heavy fines and imprisonment. As of Saturday morning, charges have not yet been officially read to the pair as SOCU continues to interrogate the suspects.

Previous article
AFC CONCERNED OVER BALLOONING COST FOR WALES GAS TO ENERGY PROJECT
Next article
AUTOPSY FINDS ABDOMINAL INFECTION CAUSED DEATH IN CUSTODY; TWO RANKS UNDER CLOSE ARREST
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Construction worker found dead on Lusignan Access Road with throat slit 

‘WE DIDN’T KNOW’: DPP SHOCKS REMOTE VILLAGES WITH REVELATION THAT TOSHAOS...