AIRPORT GOLD BUST— OVER 15 OUNCES FOUND IN CARRY-ON LUGGAGE, COUPLE IN POLICE CUSTODY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

TIMEHRI, GUYANA — A routine security screening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Thursday morning, March 26, 2026, has sparked a major multi-agency investigation into suspected gold smuggling. Two Guyanese-Canadian nationals are currently in custody after customs authorities intercepted more than 15 ounces of raw gold hidden in their carry-on luggage just moments before they were set to board a flight to Toronto.

The discovery has triggered the immediate involvement of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), signaling that authorities are treating the find as a serious financial crime.

Interception at 07:20 hrs

The high-stakes discovery occurred during the early morning rush at the international departure terminal.

The Suspects: A 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman , both holding dual Guyanese and Canadian citizenship, were undergoing standard baggage checks.

A and a , both holding dual Guyanese and Canadian citizenship, were undergoing standard baggage checks. The Find: During the X-ray and physical screening of their carry-on bags, customs officers flagged a heavy, metallic substance that did not match standard travel items.

During the X-ray and physical screening of their carry-on bags, customs officers flagged a heavy, metallic substance that did not match standard travel items. The Weight: In the presence of the couple, the suspected raw gold was weighed, totaling 15.521 ounces. It was immediately seized and secured as evidence.

SOCU Takes the Lead

Because raw gold falls under strict export regulations in Guyana, the case was promptly handed over to SOCU.

Mandate: Established in 2014 following recommendations from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) , SOCU is the primary arm for investigating money laundering and the illegal movement of precious metals.

Established in 2014 following recommendations from the , SOCU is the primary arm for investigating money laundering and the illegal movement of precious metals. Legal Teeth: Under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act , the unit has the power to trace and seize assets believed to be part of illicit financial flows.

Under the , the unit has the power to trace and seize assets believed to be part of illicit financial flows. Financial Intelligence: SOCU is reportedly working alongside the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to determine the origin of the gold and whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger smuggling ring.

The CJIA Gold Interception

Feature Details Date/Time Thursday, March 26, 2026 Location Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Quantity 15.521 Ounces of Raw Gold Destination Toronto, Canada Investigating Body Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Status Couple in custody; Investigations ongoing

Strict Export Laws in Focus

Guyana maintains rigorous laws regarding the declaration of gold, requiring all raw gold to be sold to the Guyana Gold Board or exported with a valid license and the payment of relevant royalties. Attempting to bypass these channels at the airport can lead to heavy fines and imprisonment. As of Saturday morning, charges have not yet been officially read to the pair as SOCU continues to interrogate the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...