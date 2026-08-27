ASHNI SINGH: NO INVESTMENT MORE IMPORTANT THAN GUYANA’S YOUNG PEOPLE

HGP Nightly News – Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh says there is no investment more important to Guyana’s future than investment in its young people.

Singh said the government views education as central to preparing the next generation for the opportunities emerging across the country.

“There is no investment more important than an investment in the young people of our country,” Singh said.

He noted that today’s students will eventually become Guyana’s doctors, lawyers, engineers, nurses, mechanics, artists and other professionals.

But he said creating opportunities is only part of the equation.

Young Guyanese must also prepare themselves to take advantage of them.

Singh said the country is entering a period where opportunities are expanding, placing greater importance on education and skills development.

He made the comments while addressing students following the recent release of CXC results.

Singh said the results show what young Guyanese can achieve when given the necessary support.

However, he cautioned that examination success is only one step.

He also recognised teachers, education officials and parents for their role in developing the country’s future workforce.

According to Singh, the benefits will go beyond individual students.

He said a skilled and educated generation will be critical to sustaining Guyana’s economic and social development.