GPL REVIEWS PROJECT CHALLENGES AS ELECTRICITY DEMAND GROWS

HGP Nightly News – Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is calling for stronger coordination among contractors and other stakeholders working on major electricity infrastructure projects.

The utility said closer collaboration is needed to keep works on schedule.

Senior management recently met several key contractors to review progress and address challenges affecting implementation.

The meeting was led by Kesh Nandlall, Head of GPL’s Executive Management Committee.

Representatives from InterEnergy, PowerChina, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. attended.

Contractors provided updates on timelines, upcoming milestones and areas requiring attention.

GPL also pushed for issues affecting delivery to be resolved quickly.

The discussions come as electricity demand continues to grow across Guyana.

That has placed greater pressure on GPL to expand and strengthen the national grid.

The ongoing projects are expected to improve the reliability and resilience of the electricity network.

GPL said it will continue engaging contractors as it seeks to keep the works on track.