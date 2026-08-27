HomeArticlesDUNCAN SLAMS GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CHINESE LANDING STANDOFF
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DUNCAN SLAMS GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CHINESE LANDING STANDOFF

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has thrown his support behind Chinese Landing residents as they continue to block heavy mining equipment from entering the Tassawini area.

Duncan visited the Region One community and witnessed the ongoing standoff.

Residents have reportedly been guarding access to the area around the clock for several days.

The action began after barges carrying excavators and other heavy equipment arrived.

Toshao Nikita Miller maintains that the Village Council has not consented to the mining operation.

Residents also reportedly worked with neighbouring Kariako to prevent the equipment from entering through that community.

Duncan said residents should not have to physically defend access to their titled lands.

He criticised Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat and Amerindian Affairs Minister Sarah Browne-Shadeek over their response to the situation.

Duncan said the absence of decisive action from the relevant state agencies could allow tensions to worsen.

The dispute over mining within Chinese Landing’s titled territory has continued for years.

The matter remains before the Court of Appeal, while mediation reportedly began earlier this month.

The community was also granted precautionary measures by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in 2023.

Duncan is now calling on the government, the two ministries and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to intervene.

He said the authority of the Toshao and Village Council must be respected while steps are taken to prevent any escalation.

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