SUSPECT KILLED IN SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE IN LINDEN

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

A 26-year-old man suspected of multiple armed robberies was fatally shot during a late-night shootout with police ranks in Linden on Monday, July 14.

The deceased has been identified as Shamar Prince, an unemployed resident of Wall Street, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to a police report, at around 11:45 PM, officers on mobile patrol, acting on intelligence, approached the apartment Prince shared with his 22-year-old girlfriend, Weteney Brazilio, a cook. When officers knocked, Brazilio opened the western door to speak with them. At that moment, Prince reportedly exited through a back door and opened fire on the ranks.

Police said one of the officers narrowly escaped injury by taking cover. Prince then attempted to flee, continuing to discharge his weapon. Police returned fire, hitting Prince, who collapsed in the yard.

He was found with a .38 revolver loaded with three live rounds and three spent shells. Investigators also recovered 25 additional rounds, a knife, a black shoulder bag containing his ID, cellphone, $1,000 in cash, and 5 grams of a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine.

Prince was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he succumbed to five gunshot wounds, including injuries to the head, chest, and upper shoulder. His body remains at the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police say the ranks were pursuing leads in connection to a robbery earlier that day involving Langing, a 38-year-old Chinese businessman in McKenzie, as well as a string of other robberies targeting Chinese-owned establishments in the region.

All evidence collected has been sealed and lodged for forensic analysis as the investigation continues.

