WIN & FGM ROASTS GOVERNMENT OVER ITS HANDLING OF NATIONAL SECURITY AMIDST GAS STATION BOMBING

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |



The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) have strongly condemned Sunday night’s terror attack at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.

Both parties have also taken aim at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration for what they describe as failures in managing national security. Marvin Cato reports.

In separate press statements, both WIN and the Forward Guyana Movement condemned in the strongest possible terms the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station at Regent and King Streets, describing the attack as “an assault on national safety and public confidence.”

The FGM said the act that claimed the life of a child and injured several others should unite, not divide, the country.

The statement read, “This is a moment for solidarity, not suspicion — for collective resolve, not division. No person or group must be targeted based on ethnicity, language, or nationality.”

The party urged authorities to reaffirm that every life in Guyana is sacred, emphasizing that the protection of citizens must remain the government’s highest priority.

Meanwhile, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party echoed similar sentiments, but went further — criticizing what it called the government’s lax approach to border control and intelligence coordination.

WIN stated that Guyana’s national security was compromised, arguing that political interests have overshadowed critical decisions that should safeguard the nation.

The statement noted, “The moment party politics took precedence over patriotism, our national security became vulnerable to the very attacks we are witnessing today.”

WIN further warned that, given current geopolitical tensions with Venezuela, Guyana must remain on high alert and strengthen border monitoring, background checks, and intelligence coordination across all agencies.

