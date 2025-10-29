Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeNewsWIN & FGM ROASTS GOVERNMENT OVER ITS HANDLING OF NATIONAL SECURITY AMIDST...
NewsPolitics

WIN & FGM ROASTS GOVERNMENT OVER ITS HANDLING OF NATIONAL SECURITY AMIDST GAS STATION BOMBING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
373

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |


The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) have strongly condemned Sunday night’s terror attack at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.
Both parties have also taken aim at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration for what they describe as failures in managing national security. Marvin Cato reports.

In separate press statements, both WIN and the Forward Guyana Movement condemned in the strongest possible terms the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station at Regent and King Streets, describing the attack as “an assault on national safety and public confidence.”

The FGM said the act that claimed the life of a child and injured several others should unite, not divide, the country.
The statement read, “This is a moment for solidarity, not suspicion — for collective resolve, not division. No person or group must be targeted based on ethnicity, language, or nationality.”

The party urged authorities to reaffirm that every life in Guyana is sacred, emphasizing that the protection of citizens must remain the government’s highest priority.

Meanwhile, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party echoed similar sentiments, but went further — criticizing what it called the government’s lax approach to border control and intelligence coordination.

WIN stated that Guyana’s national security was compromised, arguing that political interests have overshadowed critical decisions that should safeguard the nation.
The statement noted, “The moment party politics took precedence over patriotism, our national security became vulnerable to the very attacks we are witnessing today.”

WIN further warned that, given current geopolitical tensions with Venezuela, Guyana must remain on high alert and strengthen border monitoring, background checks, and intelligence coordination across all agencies.

Previous article
GUYANA SEES DECLINE ON 2025 RULE OF LAW INDEX, RANKS 80TH OUT OF 143 COUNTRIES GLOBALLY, 18TH IN THE CARIBBEAN
Next article
APNU’S DR. CAMPBELL AND DANIELS CALL FOR PROPER SCREENING OF FOREIGN NATIONALS, ESPECIALLY VENEZUELANS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

I AM NOT USING SATIN GLOVES TO RUN THIS CITY!!

MODERNIZE YOURSELVES AND REGAIN TRUST OF EMPLOYEES