REVENGE SHOOTING IN AGRICOLA AS 28-YR-OLD GUNNED DOWN,POLICE RECOVER AR-15

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Agricola Man Shot Dead in Feud: Police Issue Wanted Bulletin
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A family in Agricola is mourning the death of 28-year-old Nicholas Narine, who was gunned down around 8:00 a.m. on Monday while cleaning a drain near Titus Street in the community.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Raphael Bollers, who is being sought in connection with what investigators say is a feud that turned deadly.

Narine, a construction worker and father, was reportedly targeted amid ongoing threats that were previously reported to the police, according to his grieving father, Barry Narine.

“We got a three-week ongoing problem,” Mr. Narine said. “Every single time you go to Ruimveldt Police Station, they keep telling you the police in a meeting… you got to come back.”

The elder Narine questioned whether there was a deeper issue of inaction or association between police and the suspect while urging law enforcement to fulfill their duties.

Nicholas Narine was taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His family believes the killing was premeditated, citing threats made the night before.

In a disturbing turn of events, the victim’s younger brother, 22-year-old Keon Narine, was arrested just hours later after allegedly retaliating. Police said Keon armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and fired multiple shots at the home of the suspect’s father.

Officers later recovered the firearm, a magazine, and five live 5.56mm rounds during a search of the bedroom where Keon was found.

According to police, Keon Narine admitted under caution that he discharged the weapon in retaliation, claiming it belonged to his slain brother.

Detectives recovered 18 spent shells at the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Agricola community and raised further questions about police responsiveness and public safety.

