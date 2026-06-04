APNU OPPOSES MOVE TO RESTORE UNCAPPED BENEFITS FOR FORMER PRESIDENTS

HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul is objecting to the government’s move to repeal the Former Presidents Benefits and Other Facilities Act of 2015, warning that such a step could return Guyana to a system of uncapped and unrestricted benefits funded by taxpayers.

In a statement, Mahipaul described the proposed repeal as “unconscionable,” saying it would be an insult to hardworking Guyanese and could open the door to the abuse of state resources.

According to the APNU parliamentarian, the 2015 Act did not remove reasonable benefits or protection for former presidents. Instead, he said, it introduced transparency, accountability and sensible limits on benefits paid for by the public purse.

Mahipaul said APNU is not opposed to former presidents receiving benefits that reflect the dignity of the office they once held. He acknowledged that persons who served at the highest level of the State are entitled to reasonable support and security after leaving office.

However, he argued that those benefits must be clear, justifiable and subject to limits. “We are not opposed to former presidents receiving benefits that reflect the dignity of the office they once held,” Mahipaul said.

He added that if the caps established under the 2015 Act need to be reviewed to reflect current costs, then that discussion should take place openly. “What we cannot support is a return to unlimited benefits funded by the taxpayers of Guyana,” he said.

Mahipaul warned that repealing the 2015 safeguards would take the country backwards at a time when citizens are calling for greater accountability in the management of public resources. He said the proposed bill should not be rushed through the National Assembly.

Instead, APNU is calling for it to be sent to a Special Select Committee, where all parliamentary parties and relevant stakeholders can properly examine the legislation. According to Mahipaul, such a process would allow for meaningful consultation, review of existing benefit levels and the creation of a modern framework that balances respect for former presidents with accountability to taxpayers.

He said the issue should not be treated as a matter of political advantage.“The goal should not be political advantage. The goal should be the creation of a fair, transparent, and sustainable piece of legislation,” Mahipaul said.

The APNU MP said any final law should be able to attract broad support in the National Assembly and earn the confidence of the Guyanese people.

Mahipaul said APNU firmly opposes the repeal of the 2015 Act if it results in uncapped and unlimited benefits for former presidents.

He is calling on citizens to reject what he described as a regressive measure and support a transparent consultative process that serves the national interest.