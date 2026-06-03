Tragic Closure at Unity Foreshore.

By | Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

UNITY FORESHORE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The grueling and agonizing multi-day search for a young expectant mother and her fiancé came to a tragic end on Tuesday afternoon. The severely decomposed bodies of the couple were recovered from the Atlantic Ocean by a civilian search party operating private fishing vessels.

The grim discovery brought a painful closure to the families of 20-year-old Lyodisa “Loyda” Waldron, a retail sales representative, and 31-year-old Special Constable Andri “Bobby” Francis. The couple, who lived together in Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, had been missing since Sunday afternoon when they were pulled under by a violent undertow. Waldron was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Civilian Search Subsidized by Opposition Leader

The recovery operation ignited immediate political friction along the foreshore. While the Guyana Police Force and residents had combed the immediate shoreline on Monday without success, the families claimed that official state search-and-rescue assets completely abandoned the grid by Tuesday morning.

Desperate for resolution, the distraught relatives reached out directly to We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader and Leader of the Opposition, Azruddin Mohamed, who personally financed and deployed local fishermen to execute deep-water sweeps.

Launching a live broadcast directly from the muddy Unity shoreline as the vessels returned to port with the remains, the Opposition Leader leveled sharp criticisms against the state’s emergency response mechanisms.

“Such a shame that the family, right since this morning, no presence of the Coast Guard, no presence of the police,” Mohamed declared directly to the cameras. “The family had to reach out to me. We hired two fishing boats to look for the bodies, and they just found them. The bodies are at the back, over that side.”

The Mechanics of a Fatal Current Shift

According to the official incident report filed by division commanders, the double drowning occurred at approximately 2:00 PM on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation notes indicate that Waldron and Francis were wading in the shallows when a rapid change in the tidal cycle generated a powerful rip current. As Waldron drifted out and encountered severe distress, she screamed for help. Francis immediately plunged into the deeper swells to pull her back, but the raw force of the Atlantic current overmatched both individuals, pulling them under in front of witnesses.

A Demanded Audit of Coastal Public Safety

While Unity Beach remains a highly popular weekend destination for East Coast communities, local stakeholders noted that its waters are increasingly dangerous due to unmonitored changing sandbars.

The tragedy has prompted coastal safety experts to demand a full structural review of the state’s maritime rescue framework. Critics are questioning why the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard lacked the active assets or specialized sonar equipment required to maintain a presence on the water Tuesday morning, leaving a grieving family dependent on private fishing boats to pull their children out of the ocean.

Divisional detectives and crime scene technicians processed the shoreline area as the remains were brought ashore. The bodies have since been transported to a specialized mortuary facility, where pathologists are scheduled to perform full post-mortem examinations to legally establish the cause of death before the file is sent to the State Coroner.