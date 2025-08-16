Saturday, August 16, 2025
FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT WRITES INTERNATIONAL OBSERVER MISSIONS ON ALLEGATIONS LINKING GECOM’S CHAIRS TO PPP/C DURING CONTROVERSIAL 2020 ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Forward Guyana Movement Calls for Independent Probe into Explosive Allegations Against GECOM Chair

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) has raised alarm bells to international observer missions ahead of the upcoming general and regional elections, following the circulation of a video on social media that allegedly implicates the Chairwoman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in questionable actions during the 2020 polls.

Of particular concern, the video suggests that during the tense 2020 electoral impasse, the GECOM Chair was transported in bulletproof vehicles owned by a private citizen said to be closely associated with the ruling PPP/C government. These vehicles were reportedly driven by a senior police officer who now heads the Special Branch responsible for the President’s security.

FGM leader, Amanza Walton-Desir, expressed disappointment at the allegations, stressing that the head of the electoral body — the guardian of electoral integrity — should never have been in a position that raises questions of political compromise. “This arrangement speaks to an electoral environment where politically aligned operatives and state-linked security had direct access to the most sensitive functions of GECOM,” Walton-Desir said.

The movement insists that these revelations, combined with GECOM’s admission of false identification records in its system, strike at the core of public trust in the electoral process. FGM has called on the international community to act urgently, demanding an independent investigation into the allegations before election day.

