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GUYANA CANNOT FIGHT MODERN CRIME WITH OLD LAWS – Attorney General

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Public Health Hazard”: AG Nandlall Unveils Digital Overhaul to Combat Modern Crime

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has declared that the days of fighting high-tech, modern crime with “outdated, paper-based systems” are over. Speaking at the launch of the Partnership of the Caribbean and the European Union on Justice (PACE Justice) program, Nandlall characterized the rising tide of sophisticated criminal activity in the region as a “public health hazard” that requires an immediate and aggressive overhaul of the national legal framework.

The initiative marks a decisive step toward digitizing Guyana’s judiciary and aligning its laws with the digital age.

Dismantling the Paper Barrier

The Attorney General identified a series of systemic bottlenecks that have long hindered the efficiency of the Guyana Police Force and the court system.

  • Paper-Based Inefficiency: Nandlall noted that the reliance on physical files leads to delayed document preparation and lost evidence.
  • The Digital Solution: Under the PACE Justice program, Guyana is implementing digital tools to facilitate faster communication between institutions and improve the recording of testimonies—specifically in the Magistrates’ Courts, which handle the bulk of criminal cases.
  • Data Integration: New systems will centralize data collection, allowing for real-time tracking of criminal cases and better inter-agency cooperation across the Caribbean.

Cybercrime and Global Treaties

As criminal threats evolve beyond physical borders, Nandlall emphasized that Guyana must be prepared to handle the “invisible” battlefield of cybercrime.

  • Emerging Threats: The overhaul specifically targets the legal mechanisms needed to investigate and prosecute digital financial crimes, hacking, and online exploitation.
  • International Alignment: Nandlall confirmed that Guyana is actively engaging in international discussions to help establish a Global Cybercrime Treaty, ensuring that local laws are compatible with international standards.
  • Modernized Legislation: The Attorney General warned that “old laws” are powerless against criminals using 2026 technology, signaling that a suite of new bills will soon be tabled in the National Assembly.

A Multi-Faceted Defense

For AG Nandlall, the modernization of the criminal justice system is not just a technical update; it is a necessity for national survival. By integrating digital tools and strengthening regional partnerships, the government aims to create a justice system that is “swifter, more transparent, and more lethal” to the criminal element. As the PACE Justice program begins its rollout, the message to modern criminals is clear: Guyana is finally upgrading its defense to match the threat.

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