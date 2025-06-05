Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeNewsANUG’S KIAN JABOUR WEIGHS IN ON LAMBORGHINI TUSSLE,SAYS ‘IT EXPOSES CORRUPTION AT THE TOP’
NewsPolitics

ANUG’S KIAN JABOUR WEIGHS IN ON LAMBORGHINI TUSSLE,SAYS ‘IT EXPOSES CORRUPTION AT THE TOP’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
696

ANUG Executive Slams Alleged Presidential Interference in Luxury Car Scandal

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

The A New and United Guyana (ANUG) party has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding the importation of a Lamborghini luxury car by businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, calling the incident yet another example of corruption and favoritism at the highest levels of government.

During an appearance on social media, ANUG Executive Member Kian Jabour alleged that the scandal “exposes how corruption starts at the top” and trickles down through public institutions. Jabour criticized what he views as a culture of impunity, where elites allegedly bend state systems to their will while ordinary citizens bear the financial burden.

“If I’m paying duties on my vehicle and you are not, then my money is covering both of us. That’s how these systems work,” Jabour said. “We’re watching a system where the rich and powerful are benefiting while poor people are paying for them to live.”

The controversy erupted when Mohamed publicly claimed that President Irfaan Ali intervened in his favor by instructing the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to facilitate the release of the high-end vehicle. In response, President Ali denied the allegation and challenged Mohamed to produce evidence.

Shortly after, Mohamed released a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly implicating the President, including one exchange where Ali purportedly suggested paying only $25 million in duty rather than the $50 million Mohamed had initially offered.

Mohamed was charged last week with making a false declaration and tax evasion after the GRA, reportedly armed with documentation from U.S. authorities, alleged that he undervalued the Lamborghini, claiming it cost US$75,000 instead of its actual value of US$695,000.

Jabour further condemned what he described as “presidential overreach” and “interference” in the work of tax authorities, stating:

“We watched the GRA try not to register the car, and then the President stepped in again. It shows how systems meant to ensure fairness can be bypassed for a privileged few.”

The case has sparked national debate over tax fairness, transparency, and the integrity of Guyana’s institutions. Mohamed is currently out on $500,000 bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 26.

Previous article
GPF’S TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT TO USE TASERS ON VIOLENT MOTORISTS
Next article
ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY WANTS A COI INTO HER DEATH,FINDINGS OF THE FIRST AUTOPSY TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA ON ALERT FOR NEW HEALTH CONDITION AFFECTING YOUNG COVID -19...

Foreign & Home Affairs ministries need to be strengthened to address...