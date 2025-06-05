ANUG’S KIAN JABOUR WEIGHS IN ON LAMBORGHINI TUSSLE,SAYS ‘IT EXPOSES CORRUPTION AT THE TOP’

ANUG Executive Slams Alleged Presidential Interference in Luxury Car Scandal



Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

The A New and United Guyana (ANUG) party has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding the importation of a Lamborghini luxury car by businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, calling the incident yet another example of corruption and favoritism at the highest levels of government.

During an appearance on social media, ANUG Executive Member Kian Jabour alleged that the scandal “exposes how corruption starts at the top” and trickles down through public institutions. Jabour criticized what he views as a culture of impunity, where elites allegedly bend state systems to their will while ordinary citizens bear the financial burden.

“If I’m paying duties on my vehicle and you are not, then my money is covering both of us. That’s how these systems work,” Jabour said. “We’re watching a system where the rich and powerful are benefiting while poor people are paying for them to live.”

The controversy erupted when Mohamed publicly claimed that President Irfaan Ali intervened in his favor by instructing the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to facilitate the release of the high-end vehicle. In response, President Ali denied the allegation and challenged Mohamed to produce evidence.

Shortly after, Mohamed released a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly implicating the President, including one exchange where Ali purportedly suggested paying only $25 million in duty rather than the $50 million Mohamed had initially offered.

Mohamed was charged last week with making a false declaration and tax evasion after the GRA, reportedly armed with documentation from U.S. authorities, alleged that he undervalued the Lamborghini, claiming it cost US$75,000 instead of its actual value of US$695,000.

Jabour further condemned what he described as “presidential overreach” and “interference” in the work of tax authorities, stating:

“We watched the GRA try not to register the car, and then the President stepped in again. It shows how systems meant to ensure fairness can be bypassed for a privileged few.”

The case has sparked national debate over tax fairness, transparency, and the integrity of Guyana’s institutions. Mohamed is currently out on $500,000 bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 26.

