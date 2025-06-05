Thursday, June 5, 2025
ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY WANTS A COI INTO HER DEATH,FINDINGS OF THE FIRST AUTOPSY TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Adriana Younge’s Family to Legally Challenge First Autopsy Findings

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has announced plans to legally challenge the findings of the first autopsy conducted into her death following a second autopsy that failed to confirm drowning as the cause.

The family’s attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, made the revelation during a recent appearance on the NationWatch social media program. He indicated that legal papers will soon be filed in a bid to challenge the initial autopsy, which was conducted on April 28, 2025, by three forensic pathologists at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

“We are going to be challenging the first autopsy’s findings and report,” Dr. Todd stated. “If left as it is, it sets a problematic precedent for criminal investigations in Guyana.”

Dr. Todd criticized the initial handling of the investigation, asserting that serious lapses and a rigid textbook approach failed to account for key components in the case. He noted that the situation has raised concerns locally and internationally.

“This investigation has to be reviewed in its entirety. We are mapping out various legal steps to do so.”

The attorney also indicated that a petition will be launched for a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Adriana’s death. Such a commission, he said, would enable a comprehensive examination of all actions taken—or not taken—throughout the investigation.

Adriana Younge was reported missing on April 24 after she visited the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen with relatives. Her body was discovered nearly 20 hours later in the same swimming pool that had reportedly been searched earlier.

Adding to the controversy, a government-hired Canadian investigator—a retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—had earlier stated, after just one week of review, that he found no evidence of foul play. This conclusion has since been met with skepticism by the public and Adriana’s relatives.

Calls for justice continue to grow, with many demanding transparency and accountability in the case of the young girl’s tragic and mysterious death.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
