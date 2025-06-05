GPF’S TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT TO USE TASERS ON VIOLENT MOTORISTS

TASERS FOR TRAFFIC COPS: Guyana Police to Arm Traffic Ranks with Non-Lethal Weapons



By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

In a bold move to crack down on violent confrontations with motorists, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that all traffic department ranks will now be armed with tasers, effective immediately.

The decision, announced by Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, comes amid a surge in assaults on traffic officers executing their duties across the country.

“Anyone found committing a traffic offense and then violently resisting or assaulting officers will be met with the full force of the law,” Singh warned.

The policy shift follows viral social media videos showing citizens attacking uniformed police ranks during routine traffic stops. Singh stated that the Force will no longer tolerate these attacks, especially against unarmed officers.

“Traffic ranks are being faced with significant challenges in enforcing the laws, especially since many citizens blatantly refuse to cooperate and choose instead to assault officers,” he said via the GPF’s Facebook page.

To address the growing threat to law enforcement, Singh has issued nationwide directives instructing officers to continue enforcing the law under the Police Act Chapter 16:01 while being fully prepared to use tasers when facing resistance.

In addition to deploying tasers, the GPF has launched specialized training for its ranks in the use of less-lethal and non-lethal force, aimed at restoring respect for law and order on the country’s roadways.

“No longer will members of the public be allowed to violently assault members of the Force with impunity,” Singh emphasized. “All offenders are forewarned.”

The police maintain that use of tasers will follow legal protocols and be restricted to situations where officers face violent resistance or threats during lawful traffic enforcement.

