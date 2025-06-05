Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeNewsGPF’S TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT TO USE TASERS ON VIOLENT MOTORISTS
News

GPF’S TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT TO USE TASERS ON VIOLENT MOTORISTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
76

TASERS FOR TRAFFIC COPS: Guyana Police to Arm Traffic Ranks with Non-Lethal Weapons


By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

In a bold move to crack down on violent confrontations with motorists, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that all traffic department ranks will now be armed with tasers, effective immediately.

The decision, announced by Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, comes amid a surge in assaults on traffic officers executing their duties across the country.

“Anyone found committing a traffic offense and then violently resisting or assaulting officers will be met with the full force of the law,” Singh warned.

The policy shift follows viral social media videos showing citizens attacking uniformed police ranks during routine traffic stops. Singh stated that the Force will no longer tolerate these attacks, especially against unarmed officers.

“Traffic ranks are being faced with significant challenges in enforcing the laws, especially since many citizens blatantly refuse to cooperate and choose instead to assault officers,” he said via the GPF’s Facebook page.

To address the growing threat to law enforcement, Singh has issued nationwide directives instructing officers to continue enforcing the law under the Police Act Chapter 16:01 while being fully prepared to use tasers when facing resistance.

In addition to deploying tasers, the GPF has launched specialized training for its ranks in the use of less-lethal and non-lethal force, aimed at restoring respect for law and order on the country’s roadways.

“No longer will members of the public be allowed to violently assault members of the Force with impunity,” Singh emphasized. “All offenders are forewarned.”

The police maintain that use of tasers will follow legal protocols and be restricted to situations where officers face violent resistance or threats during lawful traffic enforcement.

Previous article
ANOTHER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BOMBING OF POLICE STATION,THREE ‘SPANISH SPEAKING’ MEN REMAIN ON THE RUN
Next article
ANUG’S KIAN JABOUR WEIGHS IN ON LAMBORGHINI TUSSLE,SAYS ‘IT EXPOSES CORRUPTION AT THE TOP’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

2022 OFF TO IMPRESSIVE START FOR OIL SECTOR – INCREASED PRODUCTION,...

TEACHERS SAY THEY CARE FOR THEIR STUDENTS, BUT THEY NEED A...