Thursday, June 5, 2025
CrimeNews

ANOTHER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH BOMBING OF POLICE STATION,THREE ‘SPANISH SPEAKING’ MEN REMAIN ON THE RUN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Another Man Charged in Georgetown Bombing Plot
Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Local police continue their search for the perpetrators behind the bombings of the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation in May, and on Tuesday, another suspect was charged in connection with the attacks.

Jason Jacobeas, a resident of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with two counts of facilitating acts of terrorism.

Jacobeas was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

  • The first charge alleges that between May 15 and 17, Jacobeas facilitated the bombing of the Mandela Avenue GPL substation.
  • The second charge claims that during the same period, he facilitated the bombing at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

According to the prosecution, Jacobeas’s vehicle was used to transport the men who carried out the attacks.

Despite strong objections from the prosecution, Jacobeas was granted bail in the sum of $1 million and ordered to lodge his passport with the court.

His arrest follows the charging of Seion Carmichael, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, who was remanded to prison last week on similar charges of facilitating terrorism.

Meanwhile, wanted bulletins have been issued for three main suspects—two Venezuelans and a Brazilian known only as Flavio Tasso. Investigators say they have obtained CCTV footage and other evidence linking the men to the coordinated explosions.

Authorities have yet to comment on the motive behind the bombings, which sent shockwaves across the capital and raised national concerns over security vulnerabilities.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
