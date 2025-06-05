KLM LAUNCHES DIRECT FLIGHTS BETWEEN GEORGETOWN AND AMSTERDAM

KLM Makes Historic Inaugural Flight to Guyana – Launches Amsterdam–Georgetown Route

Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

– KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, is set to make its inaugural landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, on June 4, 2025, marking a historic milestone in Guyana’s expanding aviation sector.

Ahead of the highly anticipated arrival, the airline hosted a celebratory reception on Tuesday at Carrol Lodge, officially launching the Amsterdam to Georgetown route.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, addressing the event, emphasized the government’s ongoing investment in aviation infrastructure and modernization, noting the transformative impact on tourism, trade, and regional logistics.

“This opens tremendous opportunities for our economy – especially in agro-processing, cargo movement, and export capacity. We are creating a first-world experience for our visitors while building the capability to move products more efficiently throughout the region,” the President said.

Dr. Ali shared that just four years ago, Guyana recorded approximately 182,000 passengers annually through its aviation system. That number has now surged to over 857,000, reflecting the nation’s rapid growth. The government is now targeting 3 million passengers annually by 2030.

Durk Butler, Regional Manager for Air France–KLM overseeing the Dutch Caribbean, called the new route a symbol of growing ties between Europe and South America, saying it reflects the airline’s commitment to more than just air travel.

“This flight connects commerce, culture, and people. It’s about stimulating economies and strengthening relations between our nations,” Butler remarked.

KLM’s new Amsterdam–Georgetown service will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using the Airbus A330 aircraft.

The airline’s arrival is expected to not only boost tourism and business travel, but also open new doors for exports, investment, and cultural exchange between the Netherlands and Guyana.

Like this: Like Loading...