ANNANDALE MAN GRANTED BAIL ON TERRORISM-RELATED CHARGES

Georgetown, Guyana – June 3, 2025 — A 33-year-old man from Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was granted bail on Tuesday after being charged with two counts of facilitating terrorist activities linked to a pair of explosions in Georgetown last month.

Jason Jacobis appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he faced indictable charges in relation to coordinated bombings at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation and the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost between May 15 and 17. He was not required to enter a plea.

According to prosecutors, Jacobis is the registered owner of a white Honda Vezel, license plate PZZ 3501, allegedly used in both attacks. Investigators claim surveillance footage captured the vehicle near both locations during the time the explosions occurred. The blasts caused significant structural damage and sparked heightened public alarm.

In a subsequent police interview, Jacobis denied involvement, stating he had sold the vehicle to a Venezuelan national known only as “Boulevard.” He reportedly claimed to have text messages to support the transaction, but police said no such messages were found on his phone.

Authorities also noted that Jacobis failed to provide a receipt or any documentation confirming the sale.The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the charges involved acts of domestic terrorism with serious implications for national security.

“These are acts that could dismantle the very fabric of our society,” the prosecutor stated, adding that Jacobis’ failure to substantiate the vehicle sale further heightened concern.Jacobis’ attorney offered a contrasting account, saying his client learned on May 29 via social media that his mother, Anita Jacobis, had been taken into custody in connection with the same incidents.

Disturbed by the news, Jacobis reportedly began researching the case online and claimed to recognize one of the wanted suspects as the man to whom he had sold the vehicle.The defense said Jacobis voluntarily contacted police and expressed his willingness to cooperate, asserting that he had no role in the attacks.

The matter has been adjourned as investigations continue.

