Tuesday, June 3, 2025
HomeNews‘I ASK IRFAAN TO NOW DEMIT OFFICE”, AZRUDDIN MOHAMMED RELEASES FIRST TRANCHE...
NewsPolitics

‘I ASK IRFAAN TO NOW DEMIT OFFICE”, AZRUDDIN MOHAMMED RELEASES FIRST TRANCHE OF EVIDENCE IN LUXURY VEHICLE SCANDAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1009

Muhammad Releases WhatsApp Messages Allegedly Linking President Ali to Lamborghini Tax Clearance


By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed released a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged with President Irfaan Ali on Monday morning, claiming they are evidence that the Head of State intervened in the customs clearance of a luxury Lamborghini Aventador.

The release follows President Ali’s public challenge for Mohamed to produce proof of his claims. Mohamed, who recently appeared in court charged with false declaration and under-invoicing a luxury vehicle, now alleges that the President was not only aware of the vehicle’s importation but also actively facilitated its clearance.

In a widely shared social media post, Mohamed presented screenshots of messages he claims to have exchanged with President Ali in 2020. One such message reads:

“Chief, I sent to register the Lamborghini to the AD office and Staca told them not to register it until he gives instructions… He [Ali] said it would be dealt with. I responded, ‘Okay Chief. Thanks.’”

Mohamed claims the vehicle was held up by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) due to customs concerns and alleges that it was only released after the presidential intervention.

As part of his evidence, Mohamed also published a foreign currency wire transfer receipt dated October 7, 2020, showing a payment of US$75,300 from Republic Bank — which he says was the full purchase price for the Lamborghini.

President Ali, in a brief Facebook response, did not confirm or deny his role in the matter. Instead, he stated:

“My number is no secret. It is the same number I have had in and out of government. So having my number is nothing special. Thousands of Guyanese continue to contact me on various matters.”

Despite the president’s downplaying of the communication, Mohamed insists the President’s responses helped resolve his issue with the GRA.

“The day after I shot him another message reminder about Stacia. He said, ‘Matter sorted.’ Then I received a call. Look, the proof is here,” Mohamed claimed.

These revelations come on the heels of Mohamed’s announcement that he will contest the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections as a presidential candidate. Just days later, he was charged in court for allegedly submitting a false invoice and underreporting the value of the Lamborghini, resulting in over $383 million in evaded duties.

The high-profile back-and-forth between the billionaire businessman and the sitting president has escalated political tensions, with many questioning the timing of the court charges and the veracity of the claims on both sides.

As the campaign trail heats up, all eyes are on how this saga will unfold in the courtroom — and at the ballot box.

Previous article
MEN STUMBLED UPON 465 POUNDS OF COCAINE WHILE SEARCHING FOR CRABS, ‘THE POLICE SAID IS SOMEBODY DRUGS, HAND IT OVER’ – RELATIVE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CABINET CONTINUE TO MEET

PPP SUPPORTS GOV’T ON PRIVITZATION OF SUGAR ESTATES