‘I ASK IRFAAN TO NOW DEMIT OFFICE”, AZRUDDIN MOHAMMED RELEASES FIRST TRANCHE OF EVIDENCE IN LUXURY VEHICLE SCANDAL

Muhammad Releases WhatsApp Messages Allegedly Linking President Ali to Lamborghini Tax Clearance



By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed released a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged with President Irfaan Ali on Monday morning, claiming they are evidence that the Head of State intervened in the customs clearance of a luxury Lamborghini Aventador.

The release follows President Ali’s public challenge for Mohamed to produce proof of his claims. Mohamed, who recently appeared in court charged with false declaration and under-invoicing a luxury vehicle, now alleges that the President was not only aware of the vehicle’s importation but also actively facilitated its clearance.

In a widely shared social media post, Mohamed presented screenshots of messages he claims to have exchanged with President Ali in 2020. One such message reads:

“Chief, I sent to register the Lamborghini to the AD office and Staca told them not to register it until he gives instructions… He [Ali] said it would be dealt with. I responded, ‘Okay Chief. Thanks.’”

Mohamed claims the vehicle was held up by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) due to customs concerns and alleges that it was only released after the presidential intervention.

As part of his evidence, Mohamed also published a foreign currency wire transfer receipt dated October 7, 2020, showing a payment of US$75,300 from Republic Bank — which he says was the full purchase price for the Lamborghini.

President Ali, in a brief Facebook response, did not confirm or deny his role in the matter. Instead, he stated:

“My number is no secret. It is the same number I have had in and out of government. So having my number is nothing special. Thousands of Guyanese continue to contact me on various matters.”

Despite the president’s downplaying of the communication, Mohamed insists the President’s responses helped resolve his issue with the GRA.

“The day after I shot him another message reminder about Stacia. He said, ‘Matter sorted.’ Then I received a call. Look, the proof is here,” Mohamed claimed.

These revelations come on the heels of Mohamed’s announcement that he will contest the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections as a presidential candidate. Just days later, he was charged in court for allegedly submitting a false invoice and underreporting the value of the Lamborghini, resulting in over $383 million in evaded duties.

The high-profile back-and-forth between the billionaire businessman and the sitting president has escalated political tensions, with many questioning the timing of the court charges and the veracity of the claims on both sides.

As the campaign trail heats up, all eyes are on how this saga will unfold in the courtroom — and at the ballot box.

