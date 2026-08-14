HomeArticlesANDERSON CONFIRMS TALKS WITH ALI, NORTON OVER TOP JUDICIAL POSTS
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ANDERSON CONFIRMS TALKS WITH ALI, NORTON OVER TOP JUDICIAL POSTS

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Caribbean Court of Justice President Justice Winston Anderson has confirmed that he personally held talks with President Irfaan Ali and then Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton over Guyana’s two highest judicial posts.

The discussions took place separately in October 2025. Anderson said he travelled to Guyana hoping to help break the longstanding deadlock over substantive appointments for Chancellor and Chief Justice.

The talks did not result in an agreement. In a statement Friday, Anderson said his involvement was driven by concerns over the continued use of acting appointments.

Guyana has gone more than two decades without substantive holders of both offices.Anderson said the situation creates a “structural vulnerability” for the judiciary.

He also made clear that he had no preferred candidate for either post. However, Anderson acknowledged that his direct involvement may not have been the best approach.

“Looking back, I recognise that another course would have been much better,” he said.

Anderson said he could instead have limited his involvement to publicly highlighting the need for substantive appointments.

He rejected suggestions of political interference.

Anderson maintained that his sole concern was protecting the independence and constitutional integrity of Guyana’s judiciary.

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