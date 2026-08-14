HomeArticlesACCOUNTABILITY CANNOT STOP WITH MV BARIMA WORKERS — APNU
ArticlesBUSINESSInfrastructureNewsPolitics

ACCOUNTABILITY CANNOT STOP WITH MV BARIMA WORKERS — APNU

By HGPTV
0
108

HGP Nightly News – A Partnership for National Unity says accountability for the MV Barima tragedy must extend beyond the three workers facing murder charges to the ministers, senior officials and regulatory agencies responsible for Guyana’s maritime system.

In a statement, APNU argued that criminal liability, administrative failure and ministerial responsibility are separate issues that must each be investigated.

“The first visible punitive consequences fell on workers. The ministers and senior officeholders remained in place,” the party stated.

Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson have been charged with murder following the July 18 sinking of the state-operated ferry.

The allegations have not been proven, and all three men are presumed innocent unless convicted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has said the charges were recommended after a review of the police investigation file, applicable legislation and judicial authorities. The DPP has also maintained that the criminal prosecution can proceed alongside the Commission of Inquiry.

APNU argued, however, that charging the three men before the Commission completed its investigation risked creating the perception that responsibility for the disaster had already been assigned.

The party also expressed concern that the charges could limit the information available to the Commission.

It said the accused may possess critical first-hand knowledge about the vessel’s condition, loading and final voyage but must now consider their right against self-incrimination before providing evidence.

The criminal proceedings do not automatically prevent the men from testifying. Their attorneys, however, would have to determine whether answering questions could prejudice their defence.

APNU said this situation reinforced the need for the Commission to examine decisions made beyond the vessel itself.

The party called for scrutiny of the Transport and Harbours Department, the Maritime Administration Department, senior public officials and the ministries responsible for their oversight.

It renewed its demand for Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Minister Deodat Indar to leave office while investigations continue.

“They cannot remain politically insulated while workers face the most serious criminal charges,” APNU argued.

The government has previously rejected calls for the ministers’ removal, maintaining that the Commission should first determine whether any minister, official, agency or institution contributed to the tragedy.

The MV Barima sank while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. Government figures indicate that approximately 179 passengers and crew members were aboard, although only 133 people were reportedly recorded on the original manifest.

Seventy-three people were confirmed dead, 76 were rescued and approximately 30 remained unaccounted for.

APNU said the vessel’s age and discrepancies in the passenger records required the government to release its inspection, maintenance, loading, seaworthiness and emergency-response documents.

The government has established a five-member international Commission of Inquiry to examine those issues, along with the availability of safety equipment, regulatory compliance and the search-and-recovery operation.

APNU also criticised the manner in which the Commission was established, noting that President Irfaan Ali selected its members and determined its terms of reference without consultation with the parliamentary opposition, victims’ representatives or other stakeholders.

The government has described the commissioners as qualified and independent experts in maritime engineering, safety, law and disaster investigations.

APNU said the credibility of the inquiry will depend on whether it follows the evidence across every level of authority, including political leadership.

The party maintained that evidence against the captain, chief mate or goods superintendent would not settle whether institutional failures or decisions by senior officials also contributed to the disaster.

“Accountability that stops below the level of political leadership is not accountability,” APNU declared.

Previous article
CANAWAIMA CLEARED TO SAIL AFTER AUGUST 13 REINSPECTION
Next article
ANDERSON CONFIRMS TALKS WITH ALI, NORTON OVER TOP JUDICIAL POSTS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID