ACCOUNTABILITY CANNOT STOP WITH MV BARIMA WORKERS — APNU

HGP Nightly News – A Partnership for National Unity says accountability for the MV Barima tragedy must extend beyond the three workers facing murder charges to the ministers, senior officials and regulatory agencies responsible for Guyana’s maritime system.

In a statement, APNU argued that criminal liability, administrative failure and ministerial responsibility are separate issues that must each be investigated.

“The first visible punitive consequences fell on workers. The ministers and senior officeholders remained in place,” the party stated.

Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson have been charged with murder following the July 18 sinking of the state-operated ferry.

The allegations have not been proven, and all three men are presumed innocent unless convicted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has said the charges were recommended after a review of the police investigation file, applicable legislation and judicial authorities. The DPP has also maintained that the criminal prosecution can proceed alongside the Commission of Inquiry.

APNU argued, however, that charging the three men before the Commission completed its investigation risked creating the perception that responsibility for the disaster had already been assigned.

The party also expressed concern that the charges could limit the information available to the Commission.

It said the accused may possess critical first-hand knowledge about the vessel’s condition, loading and final voyage but must now consider their right against self-incrimination before providing evidence.

The criminal proceedings do not automatically prevent the men from testifying. Their attorneys, however, would have to determine whether answering questions could prejudice their defence.

APNU said this situation reinforced the need for the Commission to examine decisions made beyond the vessel itself.

The party called for scrutiny of the Transport and Harbours Department, the Maritime Administration Department, senior public officials and the ministries responsible for their oversight.

It renewed its demand for Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Minister Deodat Indar to leave office while investigations continue.

“They cannot remain politically insulated while workers face the most serious criminal charges,” APNU argued.

The government has previously rejected calls for the ministers’ removal, maintaining that the Commission should first determine whether any minister, official, agency or institution contributed to the tragedy.

The MV Barima sank while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. Government figures indicate that approximately 179 passengers and crew members were aboard, although only 133 people were reportedly recorded on the original manifest.

Seventy-three people were confirmed dead, 76 were rescued and approximately 30 remained unaccounted for.

APNU said the vessel’s age and discrepancies in the passenger records required the government to release its inspection, maintenance, loading, seaworthiness and emergency-response documents.

The government has established a five-member international Commission of Inquiry to examine those issues, along with the availability of safety equipment, regulatory compliance and the search-and-recovery operation.

APNU also criticised the manner in which the Commission was established, noting that President Irfaan Ali selected its members and determined its terms of reference without consultation with the parliamentary opposition, victims’ representatives or other stakeholders.

The government has described the commissioners as qualified and independent experts in maritime engineering, safety, law and disaster investigations.

APNU said the credibility of the inquiry will depend on whether it follows the evidence across every level of authority, including political leadership.

The party maintained that evidence against the captain, chief mate or goods superintendent would not settle whether institutional failures or decisions by senior officials also contributed to the disaster.

“Accountability that stops below the level of political leadership is not accountability,” APNU declared.