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Tiffany Jeffrey-Durant: Championing Property Rights And Legal Empowerment, To Host First Landlord Summit On Saturday

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Few would have predicted years ago that Tiffany Jeffrey-Durant would emerge as one of the country’s foremost legal champions for property rights, landlord-tenant relations, and real estate governance.

Today, the Albertown-bred attorney-at-law stands at the forefront of property law in Guyana, guiding everyday citizens, investors, and commercial clients through the intricate legal dynamics of tenancy agreements, land management, and dispute resolution.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Jeffrey-Durant reflected on her decade-long legal career and outlined her vision ahead of hosting the inaugural Landlord Summit, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

From The Bishops’ High to a Decade at the Bar

Jeffrey-Durant’s path toward the legal profession took root during a family vacation, sparked by an offhand remark from her father:

“My journey started from The Bishops’ High School Sixth Form, then the University of Guyana for three years, and two years at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad. I’ve now been an attorney-at-law in Guyana for 10 years,” Jeffrey-Durant shared. “My father, looking out on the water during a trip with my sister and me, casually said he hoped one of his daughters would become a lawyer. Apparently, that person was me. From that moment, every step I took in school was geared toward making that a reality.”

Pivoting from Criminal Law to Real Estate During COVID-19

After being admitted to the Bar, Jeffrey-Durant initially handled a broad portfolio dominated by criminal litigation and general civil matters. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 served as a pivotal turning point in her practice:

  • Responding to Market Demand: As Guyana’s economy and commercial landscape accelerated, a sharp rise in residential and commercial tenancy disputes revealed a substantial knowledge gap in property governance.
  • Specialized Advisory: Clients increasingly sought specialized guidance for drafting robust lease agreements, structuring commercial acquisitions, and navigating real estate association frameworks.
  • Promoting Fairness & Transparency: Recognizing the sector’s rapid expansion, she shifted her core practice entirely to property and real estate law, focusing on preventative legal structures that avert costly courtroom battles and foster healthy landlord-tenant relations.

“I did a lot of criminal matters and a little bit of civil, but in 2020, I pivoted into real estate,” Jeffrey-Durant explained. “There was a major demand that pulled me into the sector. Clients needed properly executed contracts, guidance on finding and managing spaces, and representation within real estate groups.”

Inaugural Landlord Summit at Herdmanston Lodge

To bring greater clarity and professional standards to the sector, Jeffrey-Durant will host the Landlord Summit on Saturday, August 15, at Herdmanston Lodge, bringing together property owners, tenants, real estate agents, property managers, and legal professionals.

The summit aims to unpack key statutory protections, practical dispute mitigation strategies, and the latest legal developments governing rental properties in Guyana:

  • Structured Property Management: Providing actionable frameworks for vetting tenants, drafting enforceable agreements, and managing arrears lawfully.
  • Rights & Obligations: Clarifying statutory landlord-tenant protections to prevent unlawful lockouts, self-help evictions, or damage to property.
  • Registration & Access: Admission tickets for the full-day conference are priced at G$35,000, which includes comprehensive seminar materials and access to legal advisory panels.
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