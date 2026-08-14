CANAWAIMA CLEARED TO SAIL AFTER AUGUST 13 REINSPECTION

HGP Nightly News – The MV Canawaima has been cleared to continue operating between Guyana and Suriname after passing a reinspection on Thursday, although its operators say further technical follow-up will be required.

Canawaima Ferry Service Inc. and Canawaima Management Company N.V. announced that the restriction was lifted following the August 13 inspection.

The operators did not disclose the reinspection findings or specify which defects and safety concerns were addressed before permission was granted for the vessel to continue sailing.

They said additional technical work would proceed under arrangements agreed with the relevant authorities.

The clearance follows reports that the vessel faced possible suspension from August 14 if several safety requirements were not met.

Those reported requirements included ensuring that life-saving and firefighting equipment was available and operational, that fire-detection systems were functional and that crew members possessed the necessary safety certification.

An independent assessment of the vessel’s hull and cofferdams was also reportedly among the measures requested.

The operators’ latest statement did not say whether every previously reported deficiency had been corrected or whether the vessel was granted conditional approval while longer-term work continues.

“The safety of passengers, crew members and the vessel remains our highest priority,” the companies said.

The decision avoids disruption to the official ferry service between Moleson Creek and South Drain, which provides an important transportation link for passengers, vehicles and commercial cargo moving between Guyana and Suriname.

The operators thanked the authorities and stakeholders in both countries for their cooperation. They also recognised the personnel involved in the inspection process and members of the public for their patience.

The development comes amid increased public attention to ferry regulation following the deadly MV Barima tragedy in Guyana.

The circumstances involving the Canawaima and Barima are separate, and there is no evidence that they experienced identical defects. The Canawaima’s reinspection nevertheless demonstrates how regulators can impose restrictions and require corrective action before allowing a passenger vessel to continue operating.

The MV Canawaima was previously removed from service in February 2026 to facilitate emergency repairs. Plans for dry-docking and an overhaul of its main engines were subsequently discussed.

CFS and CMC said their continued objective is to maintain a safe, reliable and sustainable ferry connection between Guyana and Suriname.

While the immediate threat of a sailing ban has been removed, the promised technical follow-up means the vessel will remain subject to further maintenance and regulatory attention.