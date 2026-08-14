Silence Over Lacon’s Murder, Friends Say Police Charged The Wrong Man

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Weeks after Shawn Lacon was allegedly abducted and brutally beaten in Queenstown, Georgetown, before succumbing to his injuries in hospital, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has yet to provide the public with a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his murder.

While several suspects have reportedly been taken into custody and formally charged in connection with the fatal attack, the absence of an official, detailed account from law enforcement has intensified frustration among community members and relatives. Now, close associates and friends of murder accused Jermaine Castello are breaking their silence, alleging that investigators have wrongfully imprisoned an innocent man and warning that public demonstrations will be staged to demand his release.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Lacon’s Death

According to reports surrounding the incident, Shawn Lacon was reportedly kidnapped from a location in the city, taken into the Queenstown ward, and subjected to a severe physical beating. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died while receiving medical care.

Despite the gravity of the crime:

Absence of Official Briefing: The Guyana Police Force has not issued a full public breakdown detailing the motive behind the abduction, the timeline of events, or the specific roles attributed to each detained individual.

The Guyana Police Force has not issued a full public breakdown detailing the motive behind the abduction, the timeline of events, or the specific roles attributed to each detained individual. Arrests and Remand: Multiple men, including Jermaine Castello, were subsequently arrested, brought before the court on murder charges, and remanded to prison.

Friends Defend Jermaine Castello, Allege Wrongful Imprisonment

Supporters and friends of Jermaine Castello maintain that his arrest represents a serious miscarriage of justice. They claim that Castello had no involvement in the kidnapping or fatal beating of Lacon and that police investigators acted prematurely or relied on flawed information to secure a charge:

Claims of Innocence: Associates assert that Castello’s whereabouts at the time of the incident clear him of any direct participation in the assault.

Associates assert that Castello’s whereabouts at the time of the incident clear him of any direct participation in the assault. Demand for Case Review: Relatives and supporters are calling on high-ranking police brass and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to re-examine the evidence and interview records.

Relatives and supporters are calling on high-ranking police brass and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to re-examine the evidence and interview records. Protest Action Threatened: Frustrated by what they describe as institutional silence and wrongful prosecution, friends have announced intentions to stage peaceful protest action outside key law enforcement facilities to draw attention to his incarceration and demand his immediate discharge.

HGP Nightly News has reached out to the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit for clarification on the status of the investigation and the specific evidence linking the accused individuals to the crime, and will provide updates as information becomes available.