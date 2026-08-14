HomeNewsSilence Over Lacon’s Murder, Friends Say Police Charged The Wrong Man
NewsCrime

Silence Over Lacon’s Murder, Friends Say Police Charged The Wrong Man

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
387

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Weeks after Shawn Lacon was allegedly abducted and brutally beaten in Queenstown, Georgetown, before succumbing to his injuries in hospital, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has yet to provide the public with a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his murder.

While several suspects have reportedly been taken into custody and formally charged in connection with the fatal attack, the absence of an official, detailed account from law enforcement has intensified frustration among community members and relatives. Now, close associates and friends of murder accused Jermaine Castello are breaking their silence, alleging that investigators have wrongfully imprisoned an innocent man and warning that public demonstrations will be staged to demand his release.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding Lacon’s Death

According to reports surrounding the incident, Shawn Lacon was reportedly kidnapped from a location in the city, taken into the Queenstown ward, and subjected to a severe physical beating. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died while receiving medical care.

Despite the gravity of the crime:

  • Absence of Official Briefing: The Guyana Police Force has not issued a full public breakdown detailing the motive behind the abduction, the timeline of events, or the specific roles attributed to each detained individual.
  • Arrests and Remand: Multiple men, including Jermaine Castello, were subsequently arrested, brought before the court on murder charges, and remanded to prison.

Friends Defend Jermaine Castello, Allege Wrongful Imprisonment

Supporters and friends of Jermaine Castello maintain that his arrest represents a serious miscarriage of justice. They claim that Castello had no involvement in the kidnapping or fatal beating of Lacon and that police investigators acted prematurely or relied on flawed information to secure a charge:

  • Claims of Innocence: Associates assert that Castello’s whereabouts at the time of the incident clear him of any direct participation in the assault.
  • Demand for Case Review: Relatives and supporters are calling on high-ranking police brass and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to re-examine the evidence and interview records.
  • Protest Action Threatened: Frustrated by what they describe as institutional silence and wrongful prosecution, friends have announced intentions to stage peaceful protest action outside key law enforcement facilities to draw attention to his incarceration and demand his immediate discharge.

HGP Nightly News has reached out to the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit for clarification on the status of the investigation and the specific evidence linking the accused individuals to the crime, and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Previous article
Water Street Double Killing: Salesman Charged With Manslaughter, Granted $1.5m Bail
Next article
Tiffany Jeffrey-Durant: Championing Property Rights And Legal Empowerment, To Host First Landlord Summit On Saturday
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID