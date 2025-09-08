Monday, September 8, 2025
HomeELECTIONS 2025ALP LEADER ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF POLITICAL PERSECUTION OVER HEALTH WORKER’S TRANSFER
ELECTIONS 2025LettersNewsPolitics

ALP LEADER ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF POLITICAL PERSECUTION OVER HEALTH WORKER’S TRANSFER

By HGPTV
0
449

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 7, 2025 – The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) is accusing the administration of political victimization after long-serving health worker Stanley Jacobs was suddenly transferred from the New Amsterdam Hospital to Port Mourant.

In a strongly worded statement, ALP Leader Dr. Simona Charles-Broomes called the transfer “political persecution, an intimidation tactic, and an abuse of public office.” She claimed Jacobs, who has given 16 years of service, was being punished for campaigning alongside her and the ALP during the recent general elections.

“What I considered a rumour is now confirmed: Mr. Jacobs received an official letter of transfer after 16 years of dedicated service,” Broomes said, adding that the move would effectively sideline him since the location is too remote for daily commuting.

The ALP denounced the action as a direct contradiction of President Irfaan Ali’s inaugural message of unity, warning that it undermines citizens’ democratic freedoms. “The ALP will not tolerate political bullying; we stand with Mr. Jacobs and every citizen punished for exercising their democratic rights,” Broomes declared.

The party has demanded an immediate reversal of the transfer, an independent investigation, and accountability for those responsible.

For the ALP, the case of Stanley Jacobs is more than a personnel decision, it is a test of whether Guyana’s public service can operate free from political interference, or whether allegiance to the ruling party remains an unspoken condition of professional survival.

Previous article
ALEXANDER ACCUSES GECOM OF HANDING PPP/C ELECTORAL ADVANTAGE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHAOS AT RECOUNT AS PARTIES CLASH OVER SPOILED BALLOTS

COMMISSIONER GUNRAJ: ‘RECOUNTS WON’T CHANGE A THING’