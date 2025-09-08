ALP LEADER ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF POLITICAL PERSECUTION OVER HEALTH WORKER’S TRANSFER

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 7, 2025 – The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) is accusing the administration of political victimization after long-serving health worker Stanley Jacobs was suddenly transferred from the New Amsterdam Hospital to Port Mourant.

In a strongly worded statement, ALP Leader Dr. Simona Charles-Broomes called the transfer “political persecution, an intimidation tactic, and an abuse of public office.” She claimed Jacobs, who has given 16 years of service, was being punished for campaigning alongside her and the ALP during the recent general elections.

“What I considered a rumour is now confirmed: Mr. Jacobs received an official letter of transfer after 16 years of dedicated service,” Broomes said, adding that the move would effectively sideline him since the location is too remote for daily commuting.

The ALP denounced the action as a direct contradiction of President Irfaan Ali’s inaugural message of unity, warning that it undermines citizens’ democratic freedoms. “The ALP will not tolerate political bullying; we stand with Mr. Jacobs and every citizen punished for exercising their democratic rights,” Broomes declared.

The party has demanded an immediate reversal of the transfer, an independent investigation, and accountability for those responsible.

For the ALP, the case of Stanley Jacobs is more than a personnel decision, it is a test of whether Guyana’s public service can operate free from political interference, or whether allegiance to the ruling party remains an unspoken condition of professional survival.

