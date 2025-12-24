Thursday, December 25, 2025
SEVERAL GUYANESE TAKING THINGS AS THEY COME WITH JUST 2 DAYS REMAINING BEFORE CHRISTMAS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

With Christmas just two days away, the HGPTV Nightly News team took to the streets of Georgetown to gauge how Guyanese are feeling about the holiday season amid rising living costs and the absence of a Christmas cash grant. The responses revealed a blend of optimism, concern, gratitude, and quiet resilience.

One well-known street vendor, commonly referred to as the “herbs man,” said Christmas will be “as per normal” for him. Despite acknowledging that many citizens are struggling with high living expenses and unmet expectations for a year-end cash grant, he remains hopeful that loyal customers will continue to support his small business during the festive period.

As the team moved along Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic, sentiments varied widely. Some citizens expressed joy and appreciation for being able to celebrate the season at home in Guyana, described the country as beautiful, and extended Christmas greetings to fellow Guyanese.

Others, however, voiced disappointment and anxiety. One resident said he felt “worried and drained,” explaining that expectations surrounding a $100,000 cash grant had heightened financial stress for many families already grappling with everyday expenses. Several citizens cited visible development projects across the city, questioning why personal financial relief has not materialised alongside national investments.

Not everyone placed their hopes on a cash grant. Some residents said they approach Christmas modestly, choosing to take the season “lightly” and focus on health, faith, and togetherness. One individual noted that while finances are tight, gratitude remains central to their outlook, stressing that “we still thank God” for whatever support is available.

Visitors from the diaspora also shared their views. A Guyanese living in Brooklyn said she returned home to enjoy the traditional Christmas atmosphere, including pepperpot and family gatherings. They added that she does not rely on cash grants to enjoy the season.

Overall, while economic pressures have dampened enthusiasm for some, many Guyanese continue to embrace the spirit of Christmas with hope, faith, and a determination to make the best of the season. As one citizen put it, “Cash grant or not, I’m still going to have a great Christmas.”

HGPTV Nightly News joins citizens across the country and the diaspora in wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2026.

