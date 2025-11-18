AG NANDLALL HIRED LAWYERS TO PROSECUTE THE MOHAMEDS, US EMBASSY SAYS ‘DOJ HAD NO INPUT’

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana’s Attorney General has been caught in an uncomfortable spotlight after the United States Embassy and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified that they had no involvement whatsoever in hiring the attorneys prosecuting the high-profile Mohamed extradition case.

Amid growing public debate and widespread speculation that U.S. authorities may have helped approve or select the legal team representing Guyana in the extradition proceedings of We Invest in Nationhood leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, the U.S. Embassy has flatly denied those claims.

In a direct statement to HGPTV Nightly News, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy confirmed that all decisions relating to the attorneys handling the extradition matter were made solely by Guyana’s Attorney General’s Chambers.

The Embassy official also noted that after checks were made with the U.S. Department of Justice, it was further confirmed that:

“Guyana’s Attorney General handled the selection of the attorneys litigating the extradition request without input from the U.S. prosecution team or the Embassy.”

This clarification directly contradicts narratives circulating in the public domain, implying that the U.S. Government had endorsed or participated in the engagement of the legal team currently acting on behalf of the State.

A payment document—already in the public domain—shows that the Guyana Government paid US$62,558.78 to a Jamaican attorney who has entered an appearance before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to lead the extradition proceedings.

The extradition case continues to gain international attention.

Both Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed are wanted in the United States on federal indictments, including allegations of financial crimes and gold-related schemes.

Azruddin Mohamed was arrested in October following the U.S. extradition request.

The matter is currently before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where attorneys represent the State reportedly retained through the Attorney General’s Chambers.

With Friday’s clarification, U.S. authorities have moved to distance themselves from any suggestion that Washington had a hand in selecting Guyana’s legal representatives—emphasizing that all such decisions remain exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Government of Guyana.

