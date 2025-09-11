Thursday, September 11, 2025
AFTER CRUSHING LOSS, APNU INSISTS ELECTION RESULT IS “NOT A DEFEAT”

Georgetown, Guyana – September 11, 2025 – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), once the dominant Opposition in Guyana’s Parliament, has been left reeling after ceding decades-old strongholds and losing its position as the main parliamentary challenger.

But despite the heavy blow, party candidate Dexter Todd says the movement does not see itself as defeated. “There are no losers. We don’t consider ourselves losers at all,” Todd declared during an appearance on fellow APNU member Coretta McDonald’s online programme Advancing the Cause.

Instead, he argued that the elections gave the party an opportunity to share its vision, even if the result was far from what its supporters had hoped. “We had an opportunity to send a clear message and to share a vision for Guyana, which we believe will advance our people and put our people on the right path,” Todd said.

For him, the setback is temporary, not permanent. “I see this as a delay. I don’t see this as a loss. I see this as a delay in delivering what I believe the APNU will be able to do for the people of Guyana. Just a delay. But I always say a delay is not a denial.”

Todd admitted disappointment that APNU’s message failed to resonate as strongly as expected, pointing in part to low voter turnout. But he said the outcome should be seen as a chance for the party to continue engaging citizens, deepening conversations about its policies and reconnecting with communities.

“This delay allows us to continue on the same path of educating our people and to interact with our people, to also make them understand the vision for Guyana and the way in which their lives can be developed in this country,” he said. “It ought not to be swept under the carpet, all because we are not in government.”

The comments come as APNU faces an uncertain future, sidelined by a new political landscape and stripped of its once commanding presence in Parliament. Still, Todd’s message to supporters was clear: for APNU, this election was not the end, but a pause.

