Sunday, March 30, 2025
AFC LEADER IN FAVOUR OF A CONSENSUS THIRD CANDIDATE,SAYS GUYANA NEEDS A UNITED OPPOSITION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, has declared his willingness to step aside from the presidential candidacy to facilitate the selection of a consensus candidate, as coalition discussions continue between the AFC and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Speaking with media operatives during a recent picketing exercise, Hughes emphasized that his primary interest is ensuring a united coalition that is capable of defeating the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“I am fully prepared to step aside and allow for a consensus candidate. This election is about the country, not personal ambitions,” Hughes stated.

However, PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton has publicly indicated his intention to lead any coalition that his party forms heading into the 2025 elections. Responding to questions about whether the PNCR has agreed to the idea of a consensus candidate, Hughes explained:

“We are still in discussions. Both parties have their positions, but we must find common ground. We need a united front to win this election.”

Hughes further reiterated the urgency of the ongoing negotiations, noting that both parties have set a deadline of March 31, 2025, to reach an agreement. He underscored that the coalition’s shared goal is to ensure victory over the incumbent PPP/C administration.

“The objective must always be to dislodge the PPP/C and bring about positive change for the Guyanese people,” Hughes said.

In the 2015 general elections, the PNCR and AFC successfully joined forces under the APNU+AFC banner to unseat the PPP/C administration, with David Granger serving as the presidential candidate and Moses Nagamootoo as the prime ministerial candidate.

JOINT OPPOSITION, CHINESE EMBASSY REFUTES GUYANA'S CONCUSSIONS ROADS COMMENTS MADE BY US SECRETARY OF STATE
POLICE, GRA 'READY TO ACT' ON MOHAMEDS, WILL MAE THOMAS BE CHARGED TOO?
Hgp Nightly News Staff
