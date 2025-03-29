Sunday, March 30, 2025
HomeNewsPOLICE, GRA ‘READY TO ACT’ ON MOHAMEDS, WILL MAE THOMAS BE CHARGED...
NewsPolitics

POLICE, GRA ‘READY TO ACT’ ON MOHAMEDS, WILL MAE THOMAS BE CHARGED TOO?

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1060

HGPTV Newsroom | Travis Chase Reporting

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed that local law enforcement and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are preparing to proceed with formal legal actions against prominent businessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed, and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mae Toussaint Thomas.

Speaking to the media, Attorney General Nandlall disclosed that Guyana has received critical information from the United States Government explaining why Nazar Mohamed, Azruddin Mohamed, and Mae Toussaint Thomas were sanctioned.

“We have received the requested information from the United States authorities, which clearly outlines the basis upon which the sanctions were imposed,” Nandlall stated.

He added that the two countries continuously share intelligence regarding these serious allegations, stressing that law enforcement will soon act upon the information received.

The U.S. Department of Treasury specifically sanctioned former Permanent Secretary and PPP Executive Mae Toussaint Thomas for alleged involvement in public corruption. The U.S. claims that she leveraged her senior government position to grant unlawful privileges to the Mohamed family, including lucrative contracts, firearms licenses, and passports.

When asked whether Thomas would face prosecution locally, the Attorney General affirmed:

“The law applies equally to everyone. No one, irrespective of their affiliation, will be exempt from prosecution.”

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the Mohamed family on June 11, 2024, alleging involvement in massive gold smuggling operations. These activities, it is claimed, resulted in an estimated US$50 million loss in tax revenue for Guyana, alongside accusations of bribery of public officials.

The case continues to unfold, and authorities have indicated imminent legal proceedings.

Previous article
AFC LEADER IN FAVOUR OF A CONSENSUS THIRD CANDIDATE,SAYS GUYANA NEEDS A UNITED OPPOSITION
Next article
US JUDGE GRANTS MELLY MEL $7500 BOND IN IMMIGRATION CASE, ORDERS HER RELEASE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Teen in Hit and Run accident on Linden/Sosedyke Highway died...

CAB DRIVER LEADS POLICE TO DECOMPOSED BODY IDENTIFIED AS ACCIDENT VICTIM...