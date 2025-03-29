POLICE, GRA ‘READY TO ACT’ ON MOHAMEDS, WILL MAE THOMAS BE CHARGED TOO?

HGPTV Newsroom | Travis Chase Reporting

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed that local law enforcement and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are preparing to proceed with formal legal actions against prominent businessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed, and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mae Toussaint Thomas.

Speaking to the media, Attorney General Nandlall disclosed that Guyana has received critical information from the United States Government explaining why Nazar Mohamed, Azruddin Mohamed, and Mae Toussaint Thomas were sanctioned.

“We have received the requested information from the United States authorities, which clearly outlines the basis upon which the sanctions were imposed,” Nandlall stated.

He added that the two countries continuously share intelligence regarding these serious allegations, stressing that law enforcement will soon act upon the information received.

The U.S. Department of Treasury specifically sanctioned former Permanent Secretary and PPP Executive Mae Toussaint Thomas for alleged involvement in public corruption. The U.S. claims that she leveraged her senior government position to grant unlawful privileges to the Mohamed family, including lucrative contracts, firearms licenses, and passports.

When asked whether Thomas would face prosecution locally, the Attorney General affirmed:

“The law applies equally to everyone. No one, irrespective of their affiliation, will be exempt from prosecution.”

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the Mohamed family on June 11, 2024, alleging involvement in massive gold smuggling operations. These activities, it is claimed, resulted in an estimated US$50 million loss in tax revenue for Guyana, alongside accusations of bribery of public officials.

The case continues to unfold, and authorities have indicated imminent legal proceedings.

Like this: Like Loading...