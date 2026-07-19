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AFC DEMANDS TRANSPARENT INVESTIGATION INTO MV BARIMA CAPSIZING AND RESPONSE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The Alliance For Change is demanding a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the capsizing of the MV Barima and the emergency response, saying both must be examined once the search-and-rescue operation ends.

The party said an inquiry should establish what caused the disaster, assess how authorities responded and identify measures needed to improve safety across Guyana’s waterways.

In a statement issued Sunday, the AFC expressed solidarity with the passengers, crew members and families affected by the capsizing. It said the immediate priority must remain finding everyone who was aboard and bringing survivors to safety.

The MV Barima capsized late Saturday while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma. Government officials said the ferry was carrying 116 passengers and 17 crew members.

Search teams continued working Sunday to locate those still unaccounted for.

The AFC commended the Guyana Defence Force, Maritime Administration Department, emergency responders, medical personnel and volunteers participating in the operation.

“Their dedication and selfless service during this difficult time are deserving of the nation’s gratitude,” the party said.

It also called for advanced search-and-rescue resources supporting ExxonMobil’s operations in the Stabroek Block to be made available to the authorities.

The party referred to state-of-the-art helicopters and other equipment and facilities that it described as Guyanese-bought. It did not provide procurement records or further details to support that description in its statement.

The AFC said every suitable resource should be deployed while lives may still be at risk. It also urged the public to give rescue teams the space and support required to conduct the operation.

Once the emergency has passed, the party said attention must turn to accountability.

According to the AFC, an investigation should look beyond the immediate cause of the capsizing and examine the adequacy, coordination and speed of the response. The findings, it argued, should be made public so that any failures can be addressed and lessons applied to future maritime operations.

The party said it remained hopeful that those still missing would be found safely and expressed support for families awaiting news of their relatives.

The cause of the capsizing has not been officially established. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has said survivors reported that a large wave struck the ferry shortly before it overturned, but he stressed that this was only a preliminary account pending a formal investigation.

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