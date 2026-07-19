87-YEAR-OLD MV BARIMA REMAINED IN SERVICE DESPITE REPLACEMENT PLANS

HGP Nightly News – The capsizing of the MV Barima has renewed scrutiny of the government’s decision to keep the 87-year-old vessel in service, despite years of concern over transportation to Region One and previous statements that newer ferries would replace Guyana’s ageing fleet.

The passenger and cargo ferry was travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma when it capsized near the Pomeroon River, prompting a major search-and-rescue operation.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has rejected suggestions that overloading or mechanical failure caused the incident.

Edghill said 116 passengers and crew members were aboard the vessel, along with approximately 268 tonnes of cargo. He maintained that the ferry was operating below its licensed limits.

The passenger list, cargo manifest and vessel certification documents have not yet been independently examined by this publication. The cause of the capsizing also remains to be established through a formal investigation.

The disaster has nevertheless brought the vessel’s age—and the government’s earlier plans for the North-West route—under sharper focus.

Vessel records list the MV Barima as having been built in 1939, making it approximately 87 years old. Age alone does not determine whether a ship is seaworthy, but an operating life spanning nearly nine decades raises legitimate questions about inspections, structural assessments, maintenance and the point at which replacement becomes more practical than repeated rehabilitation.

Concerns about ferry transportation to Region One are longstanding. Port Kaituma residents were calling for a newer and faster vessel as early as 2010 after disruptions reportedly caused losses for passengers and businesses.

By 2015, government officials were publicly acknowledging that the MV Barima and other ferries serving the North-West District were ageing and in urgent need of attention. The administration at the time announced plans to lease a ferry and pursue the acquisition of two new vessels for the route.

The then Cabinet Secretary Joseph Harmon said then that the old vessels should not remain in service much longer. He cited unreliable transportation and its effect on residents, businesses and the movement of produce from Region One.

The MV Barima was later rehabilitated and returned to service in 2017. The G$150.6 million project included work on its hull, propellers and rudders, the installation of two engines, improvements to passenger accommodation and the addition of safety equipment.

Another replacement commitment emerged with the acquisition of the MV Ma Lisha.

During parliamentary consideration of government spending, Edghill said the new ferry would serve Georgetown, Mabaruma, Morawhanna and Port Kaituma. He stated that it would replace the MV Barima and MV Kimbia on those routes.

The US$12.7 million MV Ma Lisha was commissioned in 2023 under a financing arrangement with India. The MV Barima, however, remained in operation.

In February 2025, President Irfaan Ali said the government was considering another ferry for the North-West District because of increasing travel demand. Later that year, the administration acquired the Kalliopi N, which can reportedly carry 284 passengers and 51 vehicles, for the Georgetown-to-Region One route.

The 2025 Budget allocated G$9.9 billion for river transportation. The programme included new wooden cargo boats for the Pomeroon, Berbice and North-West channels, rehabilitation of several vessels and work at the Port Kaituma, Kumaka and other stellings.

The 2026 Budget reported that actual spending on river-transport initiatives reached G$10.7 billion in 2025. Another G$11.2 billion was allocated to the sector for 2026.

The latest spending plan includes new port facilities, dredging and other improvements. It does not, however, identify funding for a purpose-built vessel specifically intended to retire the MV Barima.

Instead, the Transport and Harbours Department invited bids earlier this year for further docking and rehabilitation of the old ferry. The engineer’s estimate for the work was approximately G$124.5 million.

Official procurement records show that five companies submitted bids, ranging from about G$105 million to G$124 million.