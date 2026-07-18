Mohamed’s Extradition Fate Heads To Ccj Ruling On July 29

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The regional judicial arena is bracing for a landmark decision as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) officially scheduled July 29, 2026, to deliver its final judgment regarding the extradition challenge brought by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, prominent businessman Nazar Mohamed.

The impending ruling by the Port of Spain-based apex court stands as the definitive legal crossroads for the father-and-son duo. A judgment in favor of the state will immediately dissolve the current stay of proceedings, clearing the way for the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to jump-start committal hearings. Conversely, a victory for the Mohameds could completely derail the operational framework used by the state, forcing a total collapse of the current extradition attempt.

The Path to the Regional Apex Court

The Mohameds traveled a bruising legal corridor through Guyana’s domestic court system before escalating their fight to the regional level:

October 2025 Initial Request: The United States Government formally submits a sealed extradition request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supported by a federal grand jury indictment.

The United States Government formally submits a sealed extradition request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supported by a federal grand jury indictment. The Ministerial Authorization: Within days of receipt, the Minister of Home Affairs signs the crucial Authority to Proceed (ATP) on October 30, 2025, legally enabling local magistrates to issue arrest warrants.

Within days of receipt, the Minister of Home Affairs signs the crucial Authority to Proceed (ATP) on October 30, 2025, legally enabling local magistrates to issue arrest warrants. High Court Defeat: Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh dismisses the Mohameds’ judicial review application on February 4, ruling that political rivalry alone does not establish administrative bias by an executive minister.

Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh dismisses the Mohameds’ judicial review application on February 4, ruling that political rivalry alone does not establish administrative bias by an executive minister. Appellate Confirmation: A unanimous panel at the Guyana Court of Appeal rejects their secondary appeal on March 17, refusing to block Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman from proceeding.

A unanimous panel at the Guyana Court of Appeal rejects their secondary appeal on March 17, refusing to block Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman from proceeding. The CCJ Intervention: Refusing to capitulate, the defense team secures a major tactical pause on March 25, when the CCJ grants an emergency interim stay and fast-tracks the substantive appeal for the historic April 21 hearing.

“The core issue before this apex bench has absolutely nothing to do with the innocence or guilt of the appellants regarding the underlying foreign charges,” Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, emphasized to reporters. “The CCJ is strictly examining the domestic administrative legality of the Guyanese executive process. The signing of an ATP is an executive and administrative act, not a judicial one. Allegations of political bias cannot strip a sovereign state of its treaty obligations to let a magistrate evaluate the physical evidence.”

The U.S. Indictment Matrix

The sweeping international manhunt stems from a heavy, 11-count federal indictment unsealed by prosecutors in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The complex financial and criminal dockets accuse the Mohameds of executing sophisticated transnational schemes, mapping a web of charges that includes:

┌──────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ U.S. SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA │ │ FEDERAL INDICTMENT │ └──────────────────────┬───────────────────────┘ │ ┌───────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ ┌──────────────────┐ ┌──────────────────┐ ┌──────────────────┐ │ MAIL & WIRE │ │ MONEY │ │ ILLICIT GOLD │ │ FRAUD │ │ LAUNDERING │ │ EXPORTS │ ├──────────────────┤ ├──────────────────┤ ├──────────────────┤ │ Intentional use │ │ Layering of cash │ │ Customs evasion │ │ of corporate lines│ │ via peripheral │ │ and falsified │ │ to move proceeds.│ │ security firms. │ │ shipping logs. │ └──────────────────┘ └──────────────────┘ └──────────────────┘

Defense attorneys have focused their appellate strategy on the unprecedented speed with which the Ministry of Home Affairs processed the paperwork, arguing that the 72-hour turnaround between the U.S. embassy’s request and the ATP’s signature points to a coordinated, politically weaponized rush to bypass standard diplomatic review.

With the CCJ panel having strictly cautioned political actors against engaging in excessive public commentary while they finalize the text of the judgment, both the state apparatus and opposition benches are locked in a tense holding pattern. Come July 29, the regional justices will deliver a binding precedent that will fundamentally reshape how Guyana handles international fugitives, white-collar treaty compliance, and the executive separation of powers for decades to come.