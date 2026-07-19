MINISTER DENIES OVERLOADING OR MECHANICAL FAILURE CAUSED FERRY DISASTER

HGP Nightly News – Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has rejected claims that overloading or mechanical failure caused the MV Barima to capsize near the Pomeroon River, describing the speculation as misinformation capable of creating public panic.

Edghill said the ferry was operating well below its approved passenger and cargo limits when it overturned while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

According to the minister, the vessel is licensed to carry 1,084 tonnes of cargo, while its manifest recorded approximately 268 tonnes for the voyage. It is also certified to accommodate 397 passengers.

Authorities have reported that 116 passengers and crew members were aboard the ferry, far below its licensed capacity. Search-and-rescue operations began after officials received a distress call at approximately 11:01 p.m.

“The boat was not overloaded by passengers or by cargo,” Edghill said. “There was no engine problem or any mechanical problem.”

He maintained that accounts provided by survivors, including videos recorded from hospital, did not support claims that excessive loading caused the vessel to capsize.

The minister did not provide a definitive cause of the incident in the remarks available. That determination is expected to depend on a formal maritime investigation, including an examination of the vessel, its cargo distribution, weather and tidal conditions, and the accounts of the crew and survivors.

Edghill warned against presenting speculation as fact while rescue efforts and investigations remain underway. He said unsupported claims of overloading could generate unnecessary fear and amounted to “public mischief.”

The MV Barima was reportedly equipped with 250 life jackets, two rigid life rafts and six inflatable life rafts. Authorities have mobilised government and privately owned vessels as part of the continuing search-and-rescue operation.