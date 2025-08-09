Saturday, August 9, 2025
UG MOVES TO CORRECT BILLING GLITCH AS GUYANESE STUDENTS PREPARE FOR FREE TUITION IN 2025

By HGPTV
For Guyanese students at the University of Guyana (UG), the promise of free tuition is already a reality in policy—though a few technical hiccups still need ironing out before it feels official.

UG confirmed this week that it is updating its Student Records Management System (SRMS) to reflect the Government of Guyana’s directive that, starting January 2025, tuition and facilities fees for Guyanese nationals will be fully covered by the state. The change will apply from the new academic year beginning in September 2025.

But in recent days, some students reported seeing tuition invoices in their online accounts, despite the fact that these costs are now the government’s responsibility. According to the university, the invoices are automatically generated in the SRMS but should no longer be visible to Guyanese students. A technical glitch during the system transition meant a few students still saw them.

“We appreciate the error being flagged and regret any inconvenience caused,” the university said in a statement, adding that its technical team is working to resolve the issue. “We deeply appreciate the consideration and gracious patience of our students as the necessary changes to the new system are made and tested in the coming weeks.”

For many, this glitch is a small hiccup in what will be a significant financial relief. Students who previously had to budget for rising tuition and facility costs will now be able to redirect those funds to other living expenses, books, and transportation.

The university reminded students that full details on the implementation of state-funded tuition are available in its earlier public announcement, which can be found at: https://uog.edu.gy/free-tuition-takes-effect-new-academic-year-202526-ug-applications-will-close-may-16-2025-students.

