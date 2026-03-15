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AFC BACKS CONTINUED CUBAN MEDICAL PRESENCE IN GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Alliance For Change (AFC) has formally entered the growing diplomatic debate regarding Guyana’s healthcare future, issuing a strong endorsement for the continuation of Cuban medical services. In a statement released on Friday, March 13, 2026, the party described the 50-year partnership as “critical” and urged the government to insulate the medical brigade from shifting geopolitical winds.

The AFC’s position adds significant domestic pressure on the administration following recent signals that Guyana may be aligning with broader regional shifts in policy toward Havana.

Strengthening the “Hinterland Backbone”

The AFC highlighted that the value of Cuban medical professionals extends far beyond the wards of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

  • Addressing Shortages: The party noted that Cuban brigades have historically filled specialized gaps that the local system could not yet sustain on its own.
  • Rural Outreach: A key pillar of the AFC’s argument is the presence of Cuban doctors in rural and hinterland communities. These professionals often serve in challenging environments where specialized Guyanese personnel are in short supply.
  • Collaborative Growth: The statement emphasized that the relationship is not one-sided, as Cuban technicians have provided essential training and support that have bolstered the capacity of Guyanese health institutions over the decades.

Mutual Respect and Solidarity

The AFC framed the relationship as one built on a “shared commitment to improving lives,” a reference to the diplomatic foundations laid in 1972.

“The relationship between Guyana and the Republic of Cuba has been built over decades on mutual respect and solidarity. This partnership has helped save lives and must remain intact for the benefit of all Guyanese.”Official AFC Statement

The Diplomatic Crossroads

The AFC’s advocacy comes at a tense moment. With the recent termination of some medical brigade contracts and reports of Guyana exploring medical labor from other CARICOM neighbors like Trinidad and Tobago, the opposition is painting the move as a potential betrayal of a long-standing ally.

EntityStance on Cuba Partnership (March 2026)
GovernmentAccused the government of “abandoning” a hand that fed Guyana medically.
PNC/R (Aubrey Norton)Increased U.S. sanctions on Cuba are affecting the energy and aviation sectors.
AFCAdvocating for policies to ensure the partnership remains “intact.”
International ContextIncreased U.S. sanctions on Cuba affecting energy and aviation sectors.

Conclusion: A Call for Policy Protection

The AFC is now calling for a formal policy framework to protect Guyana-Cuba health cooperation from being used as a “transactional” chip in international relations. As the healthcare sector faces rising demand from a growing population, the party argues that removing the “Cuban pillar” could create a care vacuum that the current local infrastructure is not yet ready to fill.

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