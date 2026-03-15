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MP DUNCAN CONCERNED PERSONAL DATA COLLECTED FOR CASH GRANT PURPOSES WILL BE COMPROMISED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — While the long-awaited $100,000 cash grant is set to hit public servants’ bank accounts starting next week, a new concern has emerged about the safety of the personal information being collected. Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan (APNU) is calling on the Irfaan Ali-led administration to implement ironclad cybersecurity measures to protect the sensitive data of thousands of Guyanese.

As the government prepares to launch a new online registration portal, Duncan warns that without proper oversight, the “digital footprint” of the nation’s citizens could be at risk.

The Digital Shift: Convenience vs. Risk

To avoid the logistical nightmares of previous payouts—characterized by sweltering heat and day-long queues—Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh announced a transition to bank transfers. To facilitate this for those without accounts, the government is launching an online registration portal.

While the efficiency is welcomed, MP Duncan highlighted several “red flags”:

  • Identity Theft: The collection of National ID numbers, bank details, and contact information creates a high-value target for hackers.
  • Misuse of Data: Concerns that personal data collected for financial relief could be used for political profiling or unauthorized surveillance.
  • Portal Integrity: Duncan questioned whether the new portal has undergone rigorous “stress testing” to prevent crashes or data leaks during the massive influx of registrations expected next week.

“The People Deserve Security and Support”

Speaking via a telephone interview, Duncan reiterated that while the opposition supports the payout, they remain critical of the amount and the administration’s handling of citizen privacy.

“It is about time the people get what they deserve, but they should not have to trade their privacy for a payout. We have the fiscal space for a $200,000 grant, and we certainly have the resources to ensure this digital portal is secure.”MP Sherod Duncan

Rollout Schedule: Who Gets Paid First?

Despite the privacy concerns, the Ministry of Finance is moving full steam ahead with the distribution. The first wave focuses on the backbone of the public sector.

PhaseBeneficiary GroupEstimated NumberExpected Date
Wave 1Public Servants & Teachers40,000+Starting Monday, March 16
Wave 2Disciplined Services (Police, Fire, Prison)10,000+Starting Monday, March 16
Wave 3General Public (Private Sector & Unemployed)TBDPending Portal Launch

The Government’s Defense

Dr. Ashni Singh has previously stated that the banking-led approach is designed specifically to bring “transparency and accountability” to the process. The Ministry of Finance has hinted that the online portal will use encrypted connections to ensure that registration data is transmitted safely to the relevant financial institutions.

However, as the first 50,000 recipients prepare to check their balances next week, the pressure is on the government to prove that their new “paperless” system is as secure as it is convenient.

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